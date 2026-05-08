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Home / Business / KPIT Technologies co-founder, chairman Ravi Pandit passes away

KPIT Technologies co-founder, chairman Ravi Pandit passes away

Pandit had recently launched the HRIDAY (Hydrogen Revolution for India’s Development of Agriculture & EnergY) initiative

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 12:22 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of mobility technology firm KPIT Technologies. Image credit/X/@aparanjape
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Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of mobility technology firm KPIT Technologies and a noted industry leader, died here on Friday morning following a brief illness, the company said. He was 75.

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In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of its founder and chairman of the board on May 8.

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A gold-medallist Chartered Accountant and alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, USA, Pandit had also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), a professional services firm, it said.

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Over a career spanning more than three decades, Pandit played a key role in advancing technology-led mobility solutions and sustainability initiatives in India and abroad, it said.

Beyond business, he was associated with several civic, educational and policy institutions.

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He co-founded organisations such as Pune International Centre and Janwani, supported the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, and served as president of social organisation Jnana Prabodhini, the statement said.

Pandit also served on the boards of Thermax Ltd, World Resources Institute India and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme India.

He represented Indian industry on several platforms, including as president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, and chaired the Research Council at the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, the company said.

Pandit was also the only private-sector member of the empowered group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission, it said. He had recently launched the HRIDAY (Hydrogen Revolution for India’s Development of Agriculture & EnergY) initiative aimed at promoting inclusive development through clean-energy technologies.

Pandit also co-authored the book “Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting”, focused on innovation and sustainable transformation, the company said.

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