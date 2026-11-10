KPJ Healthcare Leads ASEAN in Healthcare Brand Strength, Ranks Second in Brand Value

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 10: KPJ Healthcare Berhad ("KPJ Healthcare" or "the Group"), Malaysia's first private academic health system, has emerged as ASEAN's strongest healthcare facilities brand in the Brand Finance ASEAN 500 2026 report, with a Brand Strength Index score of 86.8 out of 100.

The Group also secured second place among ASEAN's most valuable healthcare facilities brands, with its brand value rising 45% to USD305 million from USD211 million in 2025. This follows a 71% increase in 2025, extending the Group's growth in brand value for a second consecutive year.

Across all industries, KPJ Healthcare advanced 49 places in the overall ASEAN 500 ranking, from 231st in 2025 to 182nd in 2026, placing it among the region's 200 most valuable brands.

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Prof. Dato' Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid, Officer-in-Charge of KPJ Healthcare Berhad, said the achievement holds particular significance for a Malaysian healthcare institution with an established presence in the region.

He further commented, "To lead ASEAN in healthcare brand strength is a distinction we are proud of, particularly for a Malaysian healthcare institution that has served generations of patients. It is also a responsibility. The confidence placed in KPJ Healthcare must be matched by the standards of care we deliver and the capabilities we continue to develop. Our priority is to advance specialist care, develop healthcare professionals and translate research and innovation into better patient outcomes. Through KPJ Health System, we are building on these strengths to fulfil our purpose of Care for Life."

KPJ Health System ("KPJHS") connects the Group's hospitals with KPJ Healthcare University and its research capabilities through three core pillars of Practice, Education and Research & Innovation. This enables the Group to develop its own healthcare professionals, advance specialist expertise and pursue research informed by the needs of clinical practice.

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That depth of expertise is evident in KPJ's recent clinical achievements. Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 set a Southeast Asian record with 35 robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgeries in 90 days. It was also the first hospital in Southeast Asia to introduce Supine High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound ("HIFU") for non-invasive fibroid treatment, while KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital performed the Asia-Pacific region's first HOBBIT minimally invasive cement-screw surgery.

KPJ is extending its specialist capabilities through Centres of Excellence ("CoEs") in Heart & Lung, Neuroscience & Stroke and Orthopaedics & Rheumatology. With a target of 15 CoEs by 2030, the programme aims to deepen specialist expertise, improve coordination of complex care and raise clinical standards across the Group.

KPJ continues to develop its specialist and academic capabilities through strategic relationships with leading medical institutions. Its longstanding relationship with Mayo Clinic includes specialist advisory support for the CoEs and Mayo Clinic Care Network membership at selected KPJ hospitals. KPJ's work with Singapore Health Services ("SingHealth") covers clinical research, education, medical simulation, digital health and artificial intelligence, while its partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of England, through KPJ Healthcare University, supports surgical education, professional training and research.

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KPJ plans to launch its Future Health Institute in 2027 to advance the practical application of research and digital health in clinical care. The Institute will evaluate new approaches to treatment and healthcare delivery for potential adoption across the Group's hospital network.

KPJ has also received recognition for its healthcare services, corporate performance and sustainability initiatives. Earlier this year, eleven KPJ hospitals were included in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026, while the Group received Hospital Group of the Year (Malaysia) and ESG Program of the Year (Malaysia) at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026.

The Group secured Euromoney's Malaysia – Best Cash Management Deal Award 2026 and two distinctions at the CorporateTreasurer Awards 2026 for excellence in cash management and sustainability across Southeast Asia. KPJ earned three awards at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club 2026 for its financial performance and a Silver Award at the Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards 2026 for its community healthcare initiatives.

KPJ's health tourism performance also contributes to its presence in the regional healthcare market. Revenue from this segment rose 21% year-on-year in the first half of 2026.

The Brand Finance results mark another significant achievement for KPJ Healthcare as it continues to develop its position among ASEAN's leading healthcare brands. With its academic health system, specialist capabilities and regional patient reach, the Group enters its next phase with a stronger platform for long-term growth.

For more information on KPJ Healthcare, visit https://www.kpjhealth.com.my.

About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare operates 29 hospitals across Malaysia and four Ambulatory Care Centres, serving 3.3 million patients annually with 1,491 medical consultants. Nineteen hospitals are accredited by MSQH and four by JCI. As Malaysia's first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System, KPJHS integrates practice, education and research & innovation to drive clinical excellence and patient experience. Beyond hospitals, KPJ Healthcare operates Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN) clinics, dialysis centres and mobile clinics nationwide, and offers more than 40 academic programmes at KPJ Healthcare University (KPJU). KPJ Healthcare has been a constituent of the Bursa Malaysia FTSE4Good Index since 2016.

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