DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / KPMG in India announces results of ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards

KPMG in India announces results of ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three startups awarded under the Entrepreneur Track through a contest for breakthrough innovations and solution ideas

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: KPMG in India today announced the results of the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards, celebrating breakthrough innovations and solutions across energy, resources and adjacent sectors.

Advertisement

• Three enterprises recognised under the Enterprise Track for driving innovation and impact at scale

Advertisement

The Entrepreneur Track winners were awarded by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, and the Enterprise Track organisations were recognised and felicitated by Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman, Central Electricity Authority.

The ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards were launched to celebrate innovative solutions across key themes such as Energy and Sustainable Production, Water and Watershed Management, Sustainable Mining and Resource Management, and Forests, Afforestation and Natural Capital. The process was conducted through two distinct tracks.

Advertisement

The Entrepreneur Track, conducted in collaboration with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, was focused on identifying, evaluating and showcasing breakthrough solutions by startups with potential and impact. This track involved a rigorous evaluation process and a pitch round by shortlisted startups before a distinguished jury comprising industry leaders and domain experts. The startups were evaluated on the innovative nature of their solutions, as well as potential for business and social impact. The Innovation Awards at ENRich 2026 feature a showcase of top 5 startups, and awards to the top 3 finalists of the track.

The Enterprise Track, unlike the more traditional Entrepreneur Track, focused on recognising innovative solutions developed and scaled by corporates, public sector organisations and social sector organisations.

Applications were received from 30+ startups and 25+ enterprises across India for their respective tracks. The recipients of the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards are:

Entrepreneur Track Winners:

• Varaha ClimateAg

• Padcare Labs

• Hanu AI

Enterprise Track Recognitions:

• LOHUM

• NTPC

• Central Himalayan Rural Action Group (CHIRAG)

Commenting on the occasion, Anish De, National Leader – Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals (ENRC) and Infrastructure, KPMG in India, said, “Addressing today’s sustainability and resource challenges requires innovation across the entire ecosystem, from emerging startups developing breakthrough technologies to enterprises driving impact at scale. Through the ENRich 2026 Innovation Awards, we are proud to recognise innovators and organisations that are demonstrating leadership, ingenuity and measurable outcomes. I congratulate all the winners for their commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and creating lasting value. We hope this recognition serves as a catalyst for wider adoption, collaboration and scaling of innovations that can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.”

The ENRich Innovation Awards are part of KPMG in India’s continued efforts to foster innovation that address key challenges in the energy and natural resources sector, while advancing inclusive and sustainable growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts