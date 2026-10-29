KPR CAS Celebrating Academic Creativity, Sporting Excellence and Environmental Responsibility

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29: KPR College of Arts Science and Research is organising the KPR CAS World Records Festival 2027 to celebrate seven years of its academic journey. Bringing together 210 staff members and 5,328 students, the festival aims to achieve 12 world records across diverse domains. It will be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records.

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The festival is being organised under the leadership of Dr. K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman, KPR Group, the mentorship of Ms. Gayathri Anandakrishnan, Secretary, KPR Institutions, and the guidance of Dr. P. Geetha, Principal. Speaking at a press meet held on October 26, 2026, the organisers said that the programme comprises two phases. The first phase, held from October 24 to 26, 2026, featured three world record attempts. The second phase, scheduled for January 4 to 8, 2027, will feature nine further attempts, followed by the World Record Citation Ceremony on January 9, 2027.

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Ms. Gayathri Anandakrishnan, Secretary, KPR Institutions, stated that the college opened the festival on October 24, 2026, with a sporting achievement. A team of 464 participants, comprising student athletes, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and other students of the college, completed a 200-kilometre running relay in 11 hours and 28 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 11 hours and 50 minutes set in Germany in 2019. Carrying the message “Say No to Drugs! Say Yes to Sports!”, the participants demonstrated endurance, discipline and teamwork while promoting healthy and active lifestyles. They

also took an anti-drug pledge, affirming their commitment to staying away from drugs and embracing sports, she concluded.

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Dr. K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman, KPR Group, stated that the second attempt, “Most Books Compiled, Authored and Published Simultaneously by a Higher Education Institution,” brought together 864 students and staff members from 27 departments, who prepared books in their respective fields. A team of deans, led by the Principal, evaluated the submissions and shortlisted 699 books for adjudication by the world record authorities.

Twenty-one adjudicators from four states conducted individual interviews with the authors to assess the authenticity of their work and verify their contributions. The assessment also included a review of AI-generated content detection reports, plagiarism and text similarity reports, ISBN allotment documents and other supporting records.

Following the verification process, 648 authors met the prescribed assessment criteria, qualifying their books for publication. The approved books will undergo the necessary copyright-related formalities and publication process, with KPR College of Arts Science and Research serving as the publisher. The college also plans to make the books available through e­commerce platforms.

Dr. Ramasamy described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind world record attempt in publishing by a higher education institution, highlighting the college’s commitment to nurturing authorship, strengthening subject knowledge and promoting academic creativity among students and staff.

Dr. P. Geetha, Principal, stated that the third attempt, “Most Seed Balls Made by a Team in 2 Hours,” was held on October 26, 2026, with 1,022 participants

and the support of 405 NSS volunteers. The attempt began at 11:10 a.m. and concluded at 1:10 p.m., with participants preparing 1,25,254 seed balls using five varieties of seeds. Their enthusiasm, care and teamwork reflected a shared commitment to environmental protection and increasing green cover. With this achievement, KPR College of Arts Science and Research set the world record for the “Most Seed Balls Made by a Team in 2 Hours,” certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records.

Dr. Geetha added that the initiative would extend beyond the record achievement. A portion of the seed balls will be sown along Avinashi Road, while the remainder will be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for sowing in forest areas.

Bhavana Navaneeth, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that the KPR CAS World Records Festival 2027 demonstrates how collective effort can bring together sporting excellence, academic creativity and environmental responsibility. She commended the students and staff for their preparation, discipline and enthusiastic participation, adding that such initiatives inspire young people to explore their abilities and work towards meaningful goals.

P.G. Prathiba, Senior Adjudicator, Asian Book of Records, stated that the book publication initiative provides a valuable platform for students and staff to share their subject knowledge and develop as authors. She highlighted the individual interviews and review of supporting documents undertaken during adjudication, noting that the process placed emphasis on assessing authors’ contributions and compliance with the prescribed criteria.

P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager, Indian Book of Records, stated that the running relay and seed ball achievements reflect the power of teamwork in promoting positive social messages. While the relay encouraged students to embrace sports and a drug-free lifestyle, the seed ball initiative connected collective achievement with environmental action. He appreciated the college’s plans to extend the initiative through seed dispersal and cooperation with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Through the KPR CAS World Records Festival 2027, the college continues to promote learning beyond the classroom, celebrate student potential and recognise staff contributions. Bringing together academic, sporting and environmental initiatives, the festival demonstrates the value of collective effort in achieving meaningful goals.

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