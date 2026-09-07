KP’s 21st Century College and IAS Academy in Hyderabad

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy was established in 2003 under the leadership of Chairman Krishna Pradeep with a clear purpose: to provide civil services aspirants with quality content, experienced faculty, disciplined preparation and continuous mentorship.

Over the past two decades, Chairman Krishna Pradeep has guided and inspired thousands of aspirants to pursue careers in public service. Through academic leadership and committed mentorship, he has helped shape generations of officers and public-service professionals dedicated to serving society and the nation.

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The Academy’s experience in competitive examination preparation revealed the importance of beginning early. This understanding led to the development of KP’s 21st Century College in Hyderabad, where Intermediate and Degree education is integrated with IAS Foundation and national-level entrance preparation. Widely regarded as the Best Intermediate College in Telangana and the Best Degree with IAS College in Telangana, the institution works alongside KP's 21st Century IAS Academy, known as the Best UPSC Coaching in Hyderabad.

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Chairman Krishna Pradeep’s Vision

• Chairman Krishna Pradeep Sir has nurtured generations of Group-I and Group-II officers and civil servants through discipline, punctuality, consistency and an unwavering commitment to every aspirant. Their success carries his vision into public service—and with many more ranks in the making, this remarkable journey has only just begun.

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• Chairman Krishna Pradeep Sir has nurtured generations of Group-I and Group-II officers and civil servants through discipline, punctuality, consistency and an unwavering commitment to every aspirant. Their success carries his vision into public service—and with many more ranks in the making, this remarkable journey has only just begun.

“Every rank is a milestone, every officer is a contribution to the nation, and every success inspires the next.”

KP’s 21st Century College - One Nation, One Curriculum

• The “One Nation, One Curriculum” model, guided by Dr. V. Bhavani Shankar, Director and Chief Mentor of KP’s 21st Century College, ensures that students are not restricted to one syllabus, one examination or one career pathway.

• The IAS Foundation Programme builds a common academic base through History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economy, Science, Environment, Society, Governance, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Communication.

• Unlike conventional programmes limited to IAS Foundation coaching, this model identifies each student’s aptitude and connects core concepts with multiple opportunities across UPSC, TGPSC, APPSC, SSC, RRB, Banking, CAPF, CDS, NDA and other examinations. Its central objective is to ensure that every student leaves the campus with the knowledge, skills and competitive preparation required to secure a suitable government career.

“One foundation, multiple opportunities and one purpose—preparing every student for a meaningful career in public service.”

Integrated Academic Programmes

KP’s 21st Century College offers MPC, MEC, CEC and HEC streams integrated with professional entrance examinations and foundation courses. This combination of streams and career-oriented preparation is why the College is regarded as the Best Intermediate College in Telangana, while its integrated Degree pathways make it equally recognised as the Best Degree with IAS College in Telangana.

• At Intermediate Level - Its Intermediate integrated programmes are IAS Foundation, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CUET, IPMAT, NIFT, B.Design, NDA, SSC Foundation and JEE Hotel Management.

• At the Degree level - students can combine graduation with preparation for IAS Foundation and Advanced, UPSC CAPF, CDS, CLAT, CUET, SSC, RRB, Bank PO, TGPSC, APPSC and CAT.

Experienced subject teachers and competitive-examination experts follow coordinated weekly plans. This enables students to prepare for Board or university examinations and national-level competitive tests simultaneously.

Experienced Faculty and Learning by Doing

The academic system is guided by Dr. V. Bhavani Shankar, Director and Chief Mentor of KP’s 21st Century College.

His approach recognises that teaching must extend beyond syllabus completion. Faculty members identify individual abilities, encourage curiosity, clarify difficult concepts and address learning gaps at the appropriate time.

The College follows “Learning by Doing.” Reading introduces a concept, while writing, discussion, practice and application deepen understanding.

Its PMENS Mentoring Model encourages teachers to Provoke, Mentor, Engage, Nurture and Stimulate students. Through this approach, experienced faculty remain closely involved in every student’s academic and personal development.

Weekly Tests and Guided Study Hours

Weekly tests help students understand where they stand, which concepts they have mastered and where they are falling behind.

Faculty members analyse individual performance and provide timely evaluation and personalised feedback. During guided study hours, mentors clarify doubts, explain difficult concepts, monitor daily progress and support students who require additional assistance.

This continuous cycle of learning, testing, evaluation and improvement helps students progress with confidence and direction.

CLAT and CUET Achievements

• Students of KP’s 21st Century College have secured All India ranks in CLAT and performed successfully in CUET and other national-level entrance examinations.

• Concept-based teaching, regular mock tests, performance analysis and individual mentoring strengthen reading comprehension, legal and logical reasoning, current-affairs knowledge, accuracy and time management.

• For CLAT aspirants, our highly experienced faculty conduct regular weekend tests and CLAT Grand Tests based on the latest examination pattern. Every test is followed by detailed performance analysis, helping students improve accuracy, reading speed, time management and examination strategy.

This structured CLAT coaching and test series has enabled our students to secure commendable All India Ranks in previous CLAT examinations (Above are our 2026 Ranks).

Panchajanya Programme: UPSC Preparation Before Graduation

The Panchajanya Programme is a unique campus initiative designed for third-year Degree students who complete the entire General Studies syllabus during their first and second years. Before becoming eligible to attempt the UPSC Civil Services Examination at the age of 21, students revise all GS papers through repeated cycles of UPSC-pattern Prelims, Mains, Essay, Ethics, Current Affairs and CSAT tests.

Tests are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday according to a micro-level preparation and revision schedule. Each Prelims test consists of 50 questions—30 General Studies, 10 Weekly Current Affairs and 10 CSAT questions. Each Mains test contains five questions—three General Studies, one Current Affairs and one Ethics question. A separate UPSC-pattern Essay Test is conducted every Saturday, followed by subject-wise Grand Tests after the completion of each cycle.

Regular evaluation, detailed feedback and mentor guidance help students identify learning gaps and improve conceptual clarity, revision, answer writing, accuracy, time management and examination readiness. Programmes like Panchajanya are a key reason students and parents consider KP's 21st Century College the Best Degree with IAS College in Telangana.

UPSC CAPF AIR 58 (2026) Dharavath Bhaskar, who rigorously followed the Panchajanya cycles, is a strong example of the programme’s effectiveness.

UPSC CAPF Achievement

• A notable achiever is Dharavath Bhaskar, who secured All India Rank 58 in the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination.

• Coming from a remote village and a financially challenging background, he received free Degree education, IAS Foundation coaching, food and accommodation from the institution.

His success demonstrates how determination, quality education, regular evaluation and sustained mentorship can create national-level opportunities for deserving students.

New Lush Green Campus and Healthy Routine

Life at KP’s 21st Century College begins at 5:00 a.m. with yoga, physical exercise, sports and ground activities. This disciplined routine helps students remain healthy, fresh and focused throughout the academic day.

The new campus has been developing as a spacious, lush green and vibrant learning environment. It offers facilities for cricket, basketball, volleyball, tennis, athletics, shot put, kabaddi, kho-kho and other outdoor activities.

By balancing academics with sports, the College develops fitness, concentration, resilience, teamwork, leadership and self-discipline. It provides an environment where students can study with concentration, play with enthusiasm and grow with confidence.

Explore Intermediate and Degree integrated programmes at the Best Intermediate College in Telangana, including IAS Foundation, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CUET, IPMAT and other career-oriented courses. Learn more about admissions, academics, mentorship and campus life at the official: https://kp21stcenturycollege.com/

Holistic Development at KP’s 21st Century College

At KP’s 21st Century College, education extends beyond academics. Mock Parliament and Model United Nations develop leadership, public speaking, diplomacy and civic awareness, while yoga, NCC activities and national celebrations strengthen fitness, discipline, teamwork and patriotism. These experiences prepare students to become confident, responsible and service-minded citizens.

“Education transforms knowledge into character, leadership and national service.”

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy - Advanced Civil Services Preparation

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy provides examination-oriented coaching for UPSC Civil Services, TGPSC Group-I and Group-II, APPSC Group-I and Group-II, UPSC CAPF, CDS, SSC and other government examinations. This breadth of coaching is what makes the Academy the Best UPSC Coaching in Hyderabad, the Best TGPSC Group 1 Coaching Institute, the Best TGPSC Group 2 Coaching Institute, the Best APPSC Group 1 Coaching Institute and the Best APPSC Group 2 Coaching Institute.

Its academic system combines experienced civil services faculty, examination-relevant content, current-affairs integration, Prelims and Mains preparation, answer writing, weekly tests, performance evaluation and personalised mentorship.

Nirantara Sadhana Programme

The Nirantara Sadhana Programme promotes continuous, disciplined and purposeful civil services preparation.

It is supported by four academic initiatives:

• Nitya: Promotes disciplined daily learning.

• CARE: CARE stands for Current Affairs Reverse Engineering, where it Integrates current affairs with static subjects.

• HIT – High-Impact Test Series: Provides Prelims-oriented testing based on the latest UPSC and State PSC trends.

• SPMB – Single Page Memory Builder: Presents essential concepts, facts and Telangana-specific information on one page for quick revision.

Together, these initiatives make preparation systematic, measurable and responsive to individual learning needs.

Weekly Evaluation and Mentor Support

The IAS Academy conducts weekly tests to help aspirants assess their preparation objectively. The results reveal strong and weak subjects, conceptual gaps, accuracy problems and time-management difficulties.

Experienced mentors review performance and provide timely evaluation, conceptual clarification, personalised feedback, Mains answer-writing guidance and focused support during study hours.

Students therefore understand where they stand, where they are falling behind and how they can improve.

TGPSC and APPSC Achievements

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy has produced successful candidates in the TGPSC Group-I, APPSC Group-I and APPSC Group-II examinations, results that reflect its reputation as the Best TGPSC Group 1 Coaching Institute and the Best APPSC Group 1 Coaching Institute in the region.

Aspirants receive state-specific content, current-affairs integration, regular assessments, Mains answer-writing practice and personalised mentorship. These achievements demonstrate how quality content, conceptual clarity, continuous practice and experienced guidance can transform dedicated preparation into success.

TGPSC Group-I Achievements

The Academy’s TGPSC Group-I achievers include:

• Tejaswini Reddy Jinna

• Gayathri Gottiparthy

• Akshara Miryala

• Sandeep Palakurthy

• Sathwika Sama

• Sindhu Nelluri

• D. A. Christina Evengileen

• Venkat Deep Kojgewar

• Kalyan Goud

These achievers followed the Academy’s Nirantara Sadhana Programme, supported by Nitya Sadana, CARE and SPMB.

Under the guidance of experienced mentors, they received regular assessments, timely performance evaluations, personalised feedback and focused support to overcome learning gaps.

Their success demonstrates how quality content, continuous practice and consistent mentorship can transform serious preparation into achievement, reinforcing the Academy's standing as the Best TGPSC Group 2 Coaching Institute as well as its TGPSC Group-I strength.

APPSC Group-I and Group-II Achievements

KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy has also produced rankers in the APPSC Group-I and Group-II examinations, further establishing the Academy as the Best APPSC Group 2 Coaching Institute alongside its APPSC Group-I record.

Its APPSC preparation combines Andhra Pradesh-specific subjects, current affairs, conceptual Prelims preparation, Mains answer writing, essay practice, weekly tests, performance evaluation and individual mentoring.

These achievements reflect the Academy’s ability to combine strong academic content with examination-specific strategy.

Discover focused preparation at the Best UPSC Coaching in Hyderabad for UPSC Civil Services, TGPSC Group-I and Group-II, APPSC Group-I and Group-II, CAPF and other government examinations. Learn more about courses, test series, mentorship and results at the official: https://online.kpiasdelhi.com/

Quality Content and Measurable Progress

The Academy follows a clear academic principle:

Quality content speaks, and results follow as its natural consequence.

The objective is not merely to complete the syllabus. Students are guided to understand concepts, connect static subjects with current affairs, practise under examination conditions and achieve measurable progress through continuous evaluation.

Carrying the Legacy Forward

From the establishment of KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy in 2003 to the development of an integrated College today, the institution’s journey reflects Chairman Krishna Pradeep’s commitment to education and public service.

KP’s 21st Century College builds strong foundations through integrated education, while KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy provides advanced preparation for civil services and government examinations.

Together, they pursue one shared purpose:

To identify talent early, nurture it carefully and prepare every learner to dream, compete, achieve and serve.

Connect With Us

Stay connected with KP’s 21st Century College and KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy for admission updates, course announcements, current affairs, examination guidance, results, student achievements and campus activities.

Official Websites: https://kp21stcenturycollege.com , https://kpiasacademy.com/

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