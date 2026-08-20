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Home / Business / KRAFTON Ad Platform India Marks Official Launch, Expanding NEPTUNE's Advertising Technology Footprint in India

KRAFTON Ad Platform India Marks Official Launch, Expanding NEPTUNE's Advertising Technology Footprint in India

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PTI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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• Partners with KRAFTON to power advertising operations for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking its first major engagement in the Indian market Aug 20th: KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India), the Indian subsidiary of South Korea-based advertising technology company NEPTUNE, today announced the launch of its advertising technology business in India. Established in April 2026 following KRAFTON Inc.'s acquisition of a majority stake in NEPTUNE in April 2025, KADP India will serve as the company's strategic vehicle to deliver advanced advertising technology and operations to the Indian market.

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As part of its entry into India, KADP India has partnered with KRAFTON to manage advertising operations for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's biggest mobile games, from advertising inventory planning and design to campaign delivery, optimization, and operational management leveraging its proprietary technology platform and local operations team.

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Launched by KRAFTON in 2021, BGMI has grown into one of India's leading mobile games through deeply localized content and immersive player experiences, amassing more than 260 million cumulative users. BGMI has already demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach through successful in-game collaborations with leading brands such as Royal Enfield (Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650), Mahindra (BE 6 electric SUV), Hero MotoCorp (Xtreme 160R 4V and 125R), and PepsiCo (Sting X BGMI), each reflecting how gaming-led brand integrations can translate into measurable real-world business outcomes.

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Starting with BGMI and leveraging NEPTUNE's proprietary ad-tech platform and deep expertise in advertising operations, KADP India plans to expand its partnerships with a range of premium digital media platforms across India with an aim to build a premium advertising ecosystem in India. KADP India will enable brands to engage India's rapidly expanding digital audience with differentiated, data-driven advertising solutions that deliver measurable campaign performance, while establishing itself as a leading premium ad-tech provider in the Indian market.

Krishna Kant Singh, Sales Lead at KADP India, said, “Gaming is redefining how brands engage with consumers, and BGMI offers one of the most immersive environments to build those connections. Our vision is to transform advertising from an interruption into a meaningful part of the player experience, delivering solutions that create value for brands while preserving the authenticity and engagement that players expect. As we expand KADP India's capabilities, we aim to set a new benchmark for performance-driven advertising in gaming” About KRAFTON Ad Platform India KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India) is the Indian subsidiary of Neptune, which is itself a subsidiary of KRAFTON. Leveraging Neptune's ad-tech capabilities, KADP India works with leading digital media platforms in India, including BGMI, to plan and support premium advertising inventory.

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KADP India Official Site: Link About BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) by KRAFTON India, is one of India's largest and most influential gaming platforms, with a community of over 260 million players. Beyond delivering immersive gameplay, BGMI has become a destination for entertainment, creativity, social connection and competitive esports. Through continuous innovation, culturally relevant collaborations and a robust esports ecosystem, BGMI is shaping the future of interactive entertainment while fostering India's next generation of gamers, creators and esports talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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