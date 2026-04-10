KRAFTON and Neptune Launch 'Flick' Global Game Dev Challenge, Open to Indian Studios with $5 Million Support Pool

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: KRAFTON, in collaboration with Neptune, a South Korean game developer, today announced the launch of the 'Flick x KRAFTON Casual Game Challenge' (Season 1) -- a global initiative designed to discover, validate, and scale the next generation of hybrid and hyper casual mobile games.

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- Global publishing pathway designed to identify and scale high-potential hybrid and hyper casual games

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- Data-led evaluation model focused on CPI, retention, and real-market performance

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Open to developers and indie studios worldwide, including India, the programme offers a total support pool of up to $5 million, alongside a structured pathway to global publishing.

The challenge also marks the debut of 'Flick', Neptune's dedicated hybrid casual publishing label, built to create a long-term pipeline of mobile-first games with global appeal and scalability.

As part of the programme, teams selected for the first phase of the program will receive a seed marketing budget for CPI (Cost Per Install) testing, allowing them to assess growth potential based on market data from the earliest stages of development. In addition, top-performing titles will be considered for publishing deals, with minimum guarantees of up to $200,000 for hybrid casual games and $100,000 for hyper casual titles. The programme also includes a pre-publishing track to support promising early-stage concepts, enabling developers to refine and scale their games before full launch.

Unlike traditional game development contests, the Flick challenge is designed as an end-to-end publishing pathway rather than a one-time competition. Developers will submit playable builds that are evaluated not just on creativity and gameplay, but through real-market validation. Selected entries will be assessed on critical performance metrics such as cost per install (CPI), early playtime, and user retention, underscoring the growing importance of data-driven decision-making in mobile game publishing.

"With Flick, our goal is to move beyond conventional publishing models and create a scalable, data-driven ecosystem for discovering global hits," said, Seunghyun Kwon, Head of Game Business Division at Neptune. "By combining real-market validation with early-stage support, we are enabling developers to build with confidence, iterate with clarity, and ultimately compete on a global stage. Our partnership with KRAFTON strengthens this vision, bringing together deep publishing expertise and a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of game creators"

The initiative comes at a time when hybrid casual gaming is rapidly emerging as a dominant global trend, blending the accessibility of casual formats with deeper engagement and stronger monetization potential. Through Flick, Neptune and KRAFTON aim to build a sustainable pipeline of high-performing titles, backed by global distribution capabilities, operational expertise, and performance-led insights.

For Indian developers, the programme represents a significant opportunity to access global publishing infrastructure, secure early-stage funding, and build for international markets. As India's gaming ecosystem continues to evolve, initiatives like this can play a pivotal role in bridging local talent with global scale, accelerating the country's emergence as a hub for world-class game development.

Refer to https://flickdifferent.com/ for further information.

About Neptune

Neptune is primarily engaged in mobile game development and publishing, as well as an AdTech-based advertising monetization platform business. Founded in 2012, the company was listed on KOSDAQ in December 2016. Its subsidiaries include mobile game developers PlayHard, NCROQUIS, EK GAMES, Prettybusy, and FANTOME, as well as PC game developer Nimble Neuron. Its major games include Infinite Stairs, Cat Snack Bar, Rumble Heroes, and Eternal Return, and the company has been expanding into the publishing of mid-core mobile games since 2024. In its ad tech division, the company provides ad monetization services to mobile game and app developers, operating platforms such as 'AD(X)' and 'AdPie,' as well as services like 'PointPub' (reward-based advertising) and 'KLAT' (interactive API). Recently, as marketing costs for user acquisition and the proportion of commissions related to ad monetization have increased in the hybrid casual and hyper-casual mobile game markets, the importance of ad network operations and ad monetization technology has grown. Neptune is leveraging its AdTech business to expand its hybrid casual game publishing operations and drive the global market expansion of its AdTech platforms.

About Flick

'Flick' is Neptune's hybrid casual game publishing brand. From a developer's perspective, the name conveys the idea that "Flick's light touch, added to a small idea, can change the landscape of the game market." It also signifies that "a publisher's meticulous support and strategic touch can maximize a game's value and bring a breath of fresh air to the market." Neptune plans to utilize this brand to expand its hybrid casual game publishing business in the future.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making.

KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide

spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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