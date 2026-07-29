KRAFTON announces second quarter 2026 results

HT Syndication

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: KRAFTON, Inc. today announced its financial results for the second quarter earnings for 2026 (ending June 30, 2026).

Advertisement

Based on consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS), KRAFTON reported revenue of KRW 1.29 trillion and operating profit of KRW 410.9 billion in Q2 2026, marking second quarter all-time highs for both metrics. Revenue grew 94.9% and operating profit rose 67.0% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Subnautica 2, released into Early Access in May, surpassed 5 million units sold within 22 days. Revenue from the PUBG IP Franchise in the first half of 2026 rose 25% year-over-year. The success of Subnautica 2 and steady growth of the PUBG IP were the main drivers behind KRAFTON's record second quarter performance, with second quarter PC revenue exceeding KRW 500 billion for the first time.

Key Performance Highlights for Q2 2026

Advertisement

Quarterly revenue by business segment consisted of:

- KRW 560.4 billion from PC (+155.1% YOY)

- KRW 451 billion from mobile (+5.5% YOY)

- KRW 23.8 billion from console (+143.3% YOY), and

- KRW 255 billion from others (+5,010.6% YOY)

PUBG IP Franchise: Accelerating as a Content Platform Through Global IP Collaborations and UGC

The PUBG IP Franchise is expanding into a platform that combines diverse gameplay and content. On PC, modes offering new experiences, including Xeno Point and PAYDAY, confirmed that strong content can translate into higher user engagement and revenue growth. On mobile, both PUBG MOBILE and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) continued achieving solid growth. In the second half of 2026, KRAFTON will continue to release high-quality modes and extend collaborations beyond automotive and K-pop brands to global animation IP.

KRAFTON will also further expand its user-generated content (UGC) ecosystem. Since introducing World of Wonder (WOW) in PUBG MOBILE in 2023, the platform has steadily grown its UGC ecosystem with the consistent rise of user-created maps and player participation. Going forward, KRAFTON will upgrade its creation tools and expand UGC built on global IPs such as Naruto and Spider-man, while enhancing user engagement and creator rewards through a new in-game currency. With more creator participation and monetization opportunities, KRAFTON plans to build a cycle of content and gameplay growing together as its creator base expands.

New Franchise IP: Subnautica 2 and Five New Titles at gamescom 2026

Subnautica 2 surpassed 5 million cumulative units within 22 days of its Early Access launch. First-half revenue from the Subnautica IP, including Subnautica 2 and the existing titles Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, reached KRW 232.5 billion. With a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, Subnautica 2 ranked one of the best-selling titles globally among games released in 2026. Placing the highest priority on community feedback and product quality, KRAFTON plans to maintain stable service through full launch and develop Subnautica into a franchise IP.

KRAFTON will also unveil five new titles targeting release by 2027 at gamescom 2026 in August, demonstrating the company's most recent global production pipeline. The company will present a new project based on the PUBG IP for the first time, along with NO LAW, Project ZETA, Age Twisters, and TARAE: The Unbound, beginning full-scale market validation of its next-generation franchise IPs. Building on its diverse IP portfolio, KRAFTON plans to strengthen its system for discovering and scaling up promising IPs to continue securing new franchise IPs.

Shareholder Returns

KRAFTON continued its active shareholder return policy. In the first half of 2026, KRAFTON acquired KRW 300 billion in treasury shares and completed a KRW 99.6 billion capital-reduction dividend. The company canceled KRW 336.2 billion in treasury shares, combining newly acquired and previously held shares, and decided to also cancel the shares acquired in the second quarter, bringing total cancellations to KRW 431.5 billion. KRAFTON plans to continue faithfully implementing its shareholder return policy, underpinned by a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 19 creative studios that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)