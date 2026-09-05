KRAFTON Chairman Byung Gyu Chang Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to India

Strengthening India’s grassroots gaming ecosystem and nurturing homegrown talent to take Indian-made games to the world.

New Delhi, September 5, 2026: KRAFTON Inc. Chairman Byung Gyu Chang met Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to India and its rapidly growing gaming, technology and digital entertainment ecosystem.

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The meeting also highlighted the growing opportunities between the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea, two of the world’s strongest democracies, to further strengthen India’s position as a global hub for gaming, innovation and emerging technologies.

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The engagement also aligns with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a Viksit Bharat and “Create in India, Create for India, Create for the World” mission, by enabling Indian talent to build globally competitive games and digital experiences for audiences in India and around the world.

KRAFTON has invested USD 250 million in India to date and plans to invest an additional USD 250 million over the next three to four years, taking its total planned investment in the country to approximately USD 500 million. It has also set up a USD 670 million venture growth fund to further facilitate investments in India..

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The company’s investments will support the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem, homegrown intellectual property and startups, while expanding its focus on emerging areas including AI, robotics and deep-tech, among others.

“India is a market of immense opportunity, with exceptional talent across gaming, technology and innovation. Our continued investments reflect our long-term confidence in India and our commitment to contributing to its digital economy. Through our investments, skill-development initiatives and focus on emerging technologies, we look forward to working alongside India’s growing community of creators, developers and entrepreneurs to build globally relevant experiences and technologies,” said Byung Gyu Chang, Chairman of KRAFTON Inc.

As part of its focus on talent development, KRAFTON recently launched KIGI Academy, an industry-academia initiative aimed at building future-ready skills across game development and digital creation. The company has also strengthened its presence in India through the acquisition of Nautilus Mobile, the Pune-based studio behind the popular Real Cricket franchise, furthering its commitment to nurturing home grown Indian gaming talent and locally developed Intellectual Property.

Through sustained investments in gaming and emerging technologies, alongside initiatives focused on skill development and the startup ecosystem, KRAFTON aims to contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a leading global hub for gaming, technology and IP-led innovation.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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