KRAFTON India Announces INR 4 Crore Prize Pool for BGIS 2026 Grand Finals in Chennai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14: KRAFTON India has officially announced a massive INR 4 Crore prize pool for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026, with the Grand Finals set to take place from March 27 to March 29, 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

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• Fans unlocked an additional INR 2 Crore through the in-game Discovery Island initiative

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• The top 16 teams will compete at the Chennai Trade Centre from March 27–29 for the BGIS 2026 championship

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• BGMI Esports momentum grows as the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel crosses 2 million subscribers

The announcement comes alongside a significant community milestone: BGMI players unlocked an additional INR 2 Crore of that prize pool through the in-game Discovery Island initiative - and the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel has crossed 2 million subscribers, reflecting the scale of the audience now following competitive BGMI in India.

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Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said, "BGIS 2026 reflects where BGMI Esports stands today - and more importantly, where it is headed. When a community unlocks an additional INR 2 Crore of its own tournament prize pool through in-game participation, it tells you something fundamental about the depth of engagement this ecosystem has built. Combine that with 2 million subscribers on our Esports channel and the country's top 16 teams heading to Chennai, and the picture is clear: BGIS is no longer just a tournament. It is the centrepiece of a competitive gaming culture that India is building for itself."

The Community Built Half the Prize Pool

The additional INR 2 Crore unlocked through Discovery Island is the standout story of BGIS 2026. Launched on 15 January 2026, Discovery Island is an in-game initiative built around a community milestone system - as BGMI players engaged in Classic Mode matches and participated in themed in-game activities, they earned Exploration Points that contributed to a shared, server-wide progress tracker. As collective milestones were hit, additional prize money was progressively unlocked for the tournament. The BGMI community cleared every milestone, adding the full INR 2 Crore to KRAFTON India's base prize pool of INR 2 Crore - bringing the total to INR 4 Crore. It is a model that positions BGIS not as a top-down tournament but as a community-driven competitive platform where every match played carries a direct stake in the prize poo

2 Million Subscribers - and Counting

The KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel crossing 2 million subscribers ahead of the Grand Finale is a marker of how significantly the audience for competitive BGMI has grown. It sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the most-watched BGIS Grand Finals to date when the top 16 teams take the stage in Chennai later this month.

With the BGIS 2026 Semi-Finals underway, teams are battling for a coveted place in the Grand Finals. Here’s a look at the current leaderboard:

POSITION

TEAM

TOTAL POINTS

1

HeroXtreme Godlike

34

2

Learn from Past

33

3

EVOX Esports

33

4

MYTH Official

26

5

Madkings

24

6

Sinewy Esports

22

7

META Ninza

21

8

Genesis Esports

19

9

Nebula Esports

19

10

iQOO Reckoning Esports

18

11

iQOO Orangutan

15

12

K9 Esports

15

13

Wild Fangs

13

14

4Wolf x DOD

6

15

Troy Tamilan Esports

4

16

Phoenix Esports

0

17

iQO=O Revenant XSPARK

0

18

iQOO SOUL

0

19

iQOO Team Tamilas

0

20

NONX Esports

0

21

The Vanguard

0

22

Vasista Esports

0

23

Victores Sumus

0

24

WELT Esports

0

The Grand Finals at Chennai Trade Centre will bring BGIS 2026 to one of India's most culturally vibrant and digitally active cities, with local sides Troy Tamilan Esports and iQOO Team Tamilas adding a strong regional storyline for Tamil Nadu's growing gaming community. For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 19 creative studios that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience — including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 250 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator.

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