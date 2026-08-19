KRAFTON India Announces Launch of BGMI LITE by the End of 2026, Opens Pre-Registration for Android Users On 25th August

Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2026: KRAFTON India recently announced that BGMI LITE is coming to India, with the game scheduled to launch later this year. Designed to bring the BGMI experience to a wider community of players, BGMI LITE will offer a streamlined way to experience the game while retaining the core elements that players know and enjoy.

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Pre-registration for BGMI LITE will open for Android users in India on August 25, 2026, on Google Play. The initial download size will be around 1GB, making it a lighter download for players while offering an accessible way to get started with BGMI LITE.

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For existing BGMI players, no account transfer will be required to play BGMI LITE. Players will be able to access BGMI LITE separately, without transferring their existing BGMI account, while details on iOS availability and pre-registration will be announced at a later date.

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Further details about BGMI LITE, will be shared on the official Instagram page of BGMI LITE as a continuous communication with all fans of Battlegrounds.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

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Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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