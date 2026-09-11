KRAFTON India Brings a Fresh BGMI Collectible Drop on September 11 with the Swordsman Backpack

• Players can claim the Swordsman Backpack along with a range of additional in-game rewards • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 11 September 2026: KRAFTON India adds a new chapter to its ongoing redeem code series, with the Swordsman Backpack headlining the latest round of rewards for BGMI players.

The battleground is gearing up for a packed few weeks ahead of BGMI's 4.6 Update the Lincoln Motor Cruise is set to roll in with luxury vehicle designs, the One-Punch Man crossover is preparing to drop iconic characters into the mix, and Bloodline Awakening is readying a supernatural twist built around vampires, hunters and unconventional combat. Excitement is only expected to grow as the update draws closer.

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The Swordsman Backpack carries a scabbard-wrapped frame, etched steel plating and a warrior's crest, built for players drawn to a rugged, combat-forged look. Alongside the item, 50 redeem codes are up for grabs, opening the door to a batch of limited-time rewards.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. MBZBZD7FGGUNBN63 2. MBZCZEHJUF5XKWMX 3. MBZDZUF8HRWSUJ5V 4. MBZEZ669GGFASRFF 5. MBZFZH45QXVDNXHN 6. MBZGZ8UJBGUJBH4D 7. MBZHZ9V4QMG6MMMP 8. MBZIZK3PPWV88CJT 9. MBZJZD5A7V9JN34A 10. MBZKZFS4QN53DEFK 11. MBZLZ5EXBQGK8S5C 12. MBZMZ3FUNDWAR9J7 13. MBZNZGX4R5G6AMCU 14. MBZOZKC9V7576HPX 15. MBZPZCA8PKVF78AR 16. MBZQZ69SFXG4URH8 17. MBZRZSE3GXNU6E9V 18. MBZVZGESXCVEB8TA 19. MBZTZMW8R9UQDWS4 20. MBZUZFCPJGATB8RD 21. MBZBAZ44MPUE67AH 22. MBZBBZC4EP9K8CFP 23. MBZBCZUAJF3XX7W9 24. MBZBDZMB39PSFSDA 25. MBZBEZGVHV6GC94M 26. MBZBFZPBUUQM8NK4 27. MBZBGZ6P9M3FV4NB 28. MBZBHZ89NQWBB88A 29. MBZBIZ5UHJE7PAMA 30. MBZBJZEQA78MJGET 31. MBZBKZUXFNEQWAQX 32. MBZBLZC7PEXFCAKK 33. MBZBMZ33BQJS8PCN 34. MBZBNZBV53M3B73S 35. MBZBOZVFBK8G3GWK 36. MBZBPZNF4E6NT5Q6 37. MBZBQZRWUGPUN7R9 38. MBZBRZTTVE74UH84 39. MBZBVZD3N5FPN7S9 40. MBZBTZSG98VNGFCX 41. MBZBUZT8JMFVPAVE 42. MBZCAZ86PDXGWWUN 43. MBZCBZXGJ9HXFHVR 44. MBZCCZ6CRTHUFU3S 45. MBZCDZV33TAQHDTJ 46. MBZCEZP3U7P35VCD 47. MBZCFZ9967VUCPAC 48. MBZCGZ6578CKA3PK 49. MBZCHZVUH8KUUVP6 50. MBZCIZ69TW9MB9AD Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

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• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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