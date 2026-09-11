KRAFTON India Brings a Fresh BGMI Collectible Drop on September 11 with the Swordsman Backpack

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: KRAFTON India adds a new chapter to its ongoing redeem code series, with the Swordsman Backpack headlining the latest round of rewards for BGMI players.

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The battleground is gearing up for a packed few weeks ahead of BGMI's 4.6 Update the Lincoln Motor Cruise is set to roll in with luxury vehicle designs, the One-Punch Man crossover is preparing to drop iconic characters into the mix, and Bloodline Awakening is readying a supernatural twist built around vampires, hunters and unconventional combat. Excitement is only expected to grow as the update draws closer.

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The Swordsman Backpack carries a scabbard-wrapped frame, etched steel plating and a warrior's crest, built for players drawn to a rugged, combat-forged look. Alongside the item, 50 redeem codes are up for grabs, opening the door to a batch of limited-time rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) MBZBZD7FGGUNBN63

2) MBZCZEHJUF5XKWMX

3) MBZDZUF8HRWSUJ5V

4) MBZEZ669GGFASRFF

5) MBZFZH45QXVDNXHN

6) MBZGZ8UJBGUJBH4D

7) MBZHZ9V4QMG6MMMP

8) MBZIZK3PPWV88CJT

9) MBZJZD5A7V9JN34A

10) MBZKZFS4QN53DEFK

11) MBZLZ5EXBQGK8S5C

12) MBZMZ3FUNDWAR9J7

13) MBZNZGX4R5G6AMCU

14) MBZOZKC9V7576HPX

15) MBZPZCA8PKVF78AR

16) MBZQZ69SFXG4URH8

17) MBZRZSE3GXNU6E9V

18) MBZVZGESXCVEB8TA

19) MBZTZMW8R9UQDWS4

20) MBZUZFCPJGATB8RD

21) MBZBAZ44MPUE67AH

22) MBZBBZC4EP9K8CFP

23) MBZBCZUAJF3XX7W9

24) MBZBDZMB39PSFSDA

25) MBZBEZGVHV6GC94M

26) MBZBFZPBUUQM8NK4

27) MBZBGZ6P9M3FV4NB

28) MBZBHZ89NQWBB88A

29) MBZBIZ5UHJE7PAMA

30) MBZBJZEQA78MJGET

31) MBZBKZUXFNEQWAQX

32) MBZBLZC7PEXFCAKK

33) MBZBMZ33BQJS8PCN

34) MBZBNZBV53M3B73S

35) MBZBOZVFBK8G3GWK

36) MBZBPZNF4E6NT5Q6

37) MBZBQZRWUGPUN7R9

38) MBZBRZTTVE74UH84

39) MBZBVZD3N5FPN7S9

40) MBZBTZSG98VNGFCX

41) MBZBUZT8JMFVPAVE

42) MBZCAZ86PDXGWWUN

43) MBZCBZXGJ9HXFHVR

44) MBZCCZ6CRTHUFU3S

45) MBZCDZV33TAQHDTJ

46) MBZCEZP3U7P35VCD

47) MBZCFZ9967VUCPAC

48) MBZCGZ6578CKA3PK

49) MBZCHZVUH8KUUVP6

50) MBZCIZ69TW9MB9AD

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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