KRAFTON India Brings a Fresh BGMI Collectible Drop on September 14 with the Cobalt Storm Backpack

• BGMI's newest redeem code drop puts the Cobalt Storm Backpack within reach of players.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 15 September 2026: In its latest redeem code release, KRAFTON India turns the spotlight on the Cobalt Storm Backpack, giving BGMI players another collectible to add to their inventory.

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Momentum is building toward BGMI's 4.6 Update. 'Kiaraa', an Made-in-India BGMI character, is set to headline BGMI's First Premium Collection Designed in India. The Lincoln Motor Cruise is poised to bring a slate of luxury-styled vehicles, the One-Punch Man collaboration is lining up Saitama and other iconic characters from the series, while Midnight Hunters is preparing to turn Erangel into a darker, supernatural battleground featuring vampires and hunters. The Ocean Odyssey is also set to bring players back to an aquatic-themed adventure with new challenges and experiences. Each addition is expected to add its own layer of anticipation as the update rolls out.

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A deep cobalt-blue shell, streaked with crackling storm-vein detailing and a metallic sheen, gives the Cobalt Storm Backpack its high-impact look. 50 redeem codes accompany the release, each one unlocking access to a set of limited-time in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes 1. MDZBZCHHQ7MDDGVT 2. MDZCZVXHQUSBCSTN 3. MDZDZJHGP6M4KJFA 4. MDZEZ44PWB9UF5C9 5. MDZFZVVUD6MD3V6V 6. MDZGZBFV994SXS48 7. MDZHZRM9ER5MXJPT 8. MDZIZ9JTCNWHH3EU 9. MDZJZ76RAB9H8HKU 10. MDZKZGXBUTS6WBEF 11. MDZLZF5MEEW88FXE 12. MDZMZFKJRUTU79RD 13. MDZNZREUT36WTNWT 14. MDZOZFFQGUSM65G9 15. MDZPZCXGURKGWGUN 16. MDZQZA4V8DF5599S 17. MDZRZVC58BQF9VU4 18. MDZVZV8T6B9DNHMU 19. MDZTZFKGVSN36HXU 20. MDZUZ5BDACWNWJFF 21. MDZBAZHS9DPD9ABJ 22. MDZBBZAGK6MAPK6K 23. MDZBCZTT97NGXBQC 24. MDZBDZJCDA553KE8 25. MDZBEZER697NX75S 26. MDZBFZCPD497UPP3 27. MDZBGZSGXE99V8SX 28. MDZBHZ65K47EGVQ5 29. MDZBIZV9RH993FC9 30. MDZBJZNURDKS7B94 31. MDZBKZN4H4P59HUD 32. MDZBLZBN8FK8QG5K 33. MDZBMZT3HKXGJEA7 34. MDZBNZWH3JBBJ7G3 35. MDZBOZFCMFWDE956 36. MDZBPZFEDK8MU44N 37. MDZBQZSMWJN6W69D 38. MDZBRZ6TU9NH5A4K 39. MDZBVZMMVWFV776E 40. MDZBTZAVBFF6AM7W 41. MDZBUZT8DTXQAT4V 42. MDZCAZ3US6AT6TH7 43. MDZCBZ5MKR6BAXTM 44. MDZCCZU8R9R3E9KK 45. MDZCDZA35DN5SHFU 46. MDZCEZPR74N5NWPR 47. MDZCFZS4RK5KW56P 48. MDZCGZS9NP7GW4HG 49. MDZCHZ3FBENNGNNN 50. MDZCIZD9T99HSRRS Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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