KRAFTON India Brings a Fresh BGMI Collectible Drop on September 17 with the Frilly Ribbon Backpack

• BGMI's newest redeem codes unlock the Frilly Ribbon Backpack for players this week.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 17 September 2026: KRAFTON India brings the Frilly Ribbon Backpack to BGMI, adding a delicate new accessory to the game's collection.

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BGMI's 4.6 Update is now live, bringing the Midnight Hunters theme mode to the battlefield and setting the stage for Kiaraa's upcoming in-game activity. Meanwhile, Ocean Odyssey makes its return, giving players an opportunity to revisit its aquatic-themed world alongside the update's other new experiences.

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A soft pastel shell, layered ribbon trim and a bow-shaped clasp give the Frilly Ribbon Backpack its delicate, style-forward look. It's accompanied by 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a share of the limited-time in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes 1. MEZBZ58BT6XU53DR 2. MEZCZQCEBCFQT383 3. MEZDZMRN8TCCT3GW 4. MEZEZNHABEGRXEEE 5. MEZFZ87PBC88VEMA 6. MEZGZBFHFQFH9ANG 7. MEZHZBUJKREQNQ54 8. MEZIZXPQQXMNTUV5 9. MEZJZMEVRT4SJ7JT 10. MEZKZKENEJP9V4XK 11. MEZLZB88KHUTKVPU 12. MEZMZE6UQD75GWRT 13. MEZNZ8RH6X6M99AC 14. MEZOZKJUTTBD4AX8 15. MEZPZFRUBVMVDUX5 16. MEZQZTJETHHJFBVM 17. MEZRZW5TJXDTSFEX 18. MEZVZRWPWKXMCRUV 19. MEZTZFCWDJSK8WUR 20. MEZUZ4F3WJCTE3VM 21. MEZBAZM4CMVUR5GS 22. MEZBBZXESTRP4QC6 23. MEZBCZ8APN8QDHPD 24. MEZBDZHJQMKFAEUJ 25. MEZBEZB8DC3SNB5Q 26. MEZBFZFSQ8DEASJW 27. MEZBGZNXR8KFM3TE 28. MEZBHZMPN546ETHW 29. MEZBIZ45FBB7DJX3 30. MEZBJZ56HXN9XN66 31. MEZBKZP5SR33JK5F 32. MEZBLZESW9NMPAEQ 33. MEZBMZ3N94CB85MV 34. MEZBNZXKP5KFXUPT 35. MEZBOZBJ4U4R9AFM 36. MEZBPZWMT9HBPEWD 37. MEZBQZJNHDGSWWFS 38. MEZBRZESDRAA4F8X 39. MEZBVZBVMMHNMRN5 40. MEZBTZ787X79RSHS 41. MEZBUZ8XGUPFUBTR 42. MEZCAZD7U4VRWUJP 43. MEZCBZT3E8SCQS76 44. MEZCCZ7HMAQ77QSX 45. MEZCDZVXKNS6XM55 46. MEZCEZ5JWSX93WEW 47. MEZCFZT5DSH3DHWK 48. MEZCGZ35UT5P6FRP 49. MEZCHZW93PR7FSNT 50. MEZCIZW96E954GA5 Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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