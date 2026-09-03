KRAFTON India Brings a Fresh BGMI Collectible Drop on September 3 with the Ducky Fighter Set

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: KRAFTON India brings another redeem code drop to the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, this time featuring the Ducky Fighter Set alongside a fresh selection of in-game rewards.

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Alongside this redeem code drop, BGMI's World of Wonder (WOW) mode keeps expanding, with over 50,000 creator-built maps live, 23 million players who have played inside it, and nearly a million logging in every day. Maps made by gaming influencers now account for more than 22% of total WOW playtime, underlining how central player-made content has become to the game. For BGMI's 260 million Indian players, that's two live stories running in parallel: new codes to redeem, and new maps to discover.

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Bringing a lighthearted twist to the battlegrounds, the Ducky Fighter Set combines a bright duck-billed helmet with padded combat gear and webbed-foot detailing. The high-visibility outfit is designed for players who want their presence to be noticed, while the 50 redeem codes offer additional limited-time rewards to collect.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1. LRZBZ5VDFRXHBNTD

2. LRZCZDHQSMBBAHFF

3. LRZDZ5RC8R7CW67A

4. LRZEZKQ9ED9DU83M

5. LRZFZU3M3EFP7CTF

6. LRZGZEUVCCVTTMW7

7. LRZHZ984KT3FRCEK

8. LRZIZD47AKRB5BC6

9. LRZJZADXTAWHPJHW

10. LRZKZW67B7KB3HTR

11. LRZLZMSTUG9NT5QW

12. LRZMZWA7G7ACWHBQ

13. LRZNZDH8QBJ4MTKB

14. LRZOZVEFATPSARE4

15. LRZPZSSJVPG8TABV

16. LRZQZF6UCFDK7WE9

17. LRZRZHXJEMRQSAMP

18. LRZVZ79W6V6K96BF

19. LRZTZEFMWAFVJV8R

20. LRZUZ3PXU7RT3SED

21. LRZBAZWCTEPDKUNR

22. LRZBBZPKSMD9TRE7

23. LRZBCZPNSXAHW3G8

24. LRZBDZKSW8VPU84P

25. LRZBEZVDHDHFMFDE

26. LRZBFZKQF7TH74TM

27. LRZBGZ78HCRCNRAH

28. LRZBHZACSWH5U8J8

29. LRZBIZ5V6QW95UR5

30. LRZBJZ4GX7CQAUG3

31. LRZBKZCJUJPJJVKX

32. LRZBLZKPWDQ4PHKC

33. LRZBMZ8N5USQ75A8

34. LRZBNZAUTS7VTH5B

35. LRZBOZFJD9TPGVBW

36. LRZBPZ49E8XU8XHS

37. LRZBQZP74ARA35SH

38. LRZBRZPEE4MCJ7U4

39. LRZBVZME7EAHR4MT

40. LRZBTZJ8RJUH65AN

41. LRZBUZFXTVEQ5TTP

42. LRZCAZU4SDH69XPU

43. LRZCBZ48QKXG86JR

44. LRZCCZCEUQG87CGC

45. LRZCDZ9WQRA3H9B9

46. LRZCEZBBDFBBJJNM

47. LRZCFZ6C6CW35KET

48. LRZCGZGWC9V3KCER

49. LRZCHZTPTF7TCFPD

50. LRZCIZNQCG96PTVT

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

* Expired codes can no longer be used.

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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