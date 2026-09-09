KRAFTON India Brings a Supernatural Twist to BGMI with Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes on September 9
HT Syndication
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: KRAFTON India will bring a supernatural twist to BGMI with Bloodline Awakening, the latest experience set to arrive with the upcoming 4.6 Update, alongside a fresh batch of redeem codes offering players exciting in-game rewards.
Adding to the anticipation around BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update, Bloodline Awakening will introduce a limited-time experience featuring vampires, hunters and supernatural gameplay mechanics. Players will encounter an unconventional combat experience where the fight will continue even after defeat, with new abilities and PvE threats set to bring an unpredictable twist to matches.
Taking the supernatural experience a step further, the upcoming mode will allow eliminated players to return as vampires, equipped with abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication. The reward drop will feature 50 redeem codes, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards.
Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.
General Redeem Codes
1) LUZBZUE7QCHWA37C
2) LUZCZDHE66ATD39R
3) LUZDZXVNHU5QMDFW
4) LUZEZB7PUNWE9PFU
5) LUZFZTSH8SNBTWKD
6) LUZGZMAMM7VB7TVX
7) LUZHZCNXWA5S3BA6
8) LUZIZXK39RXPP9NC
9) LUZJZFQSUE4T5XPP
10) LUZKZQ9RXXAKQMKK
11) LUZLZP8XNJFFUJN4
12) LUZMZNTPXCJ7MRD5
13) LUZNZDWAS4N8S4DW
14) LUZOZFXS9G5J9XHQ
15) LUZPZHPQ4TAJ4M84
16) LUZQZFMDXND9XWB3
17) LUZRZ3QVMH5GAA5F
18) LUZVZESSQNN5V556
19) LUZTZ45HJAAH46K5
20) LUZUZ364SN6TH3S6
21) LUZBAZXPT79SQVQW
22) LUZBBZG3FWK43NS9
23) LUZBCZMN68UUEA6F
24) LUZBDZ83HAKEXPAE
25) LUZBEZ9VTVU4U3U9
26) LUZBFZJNPVM3NRKM
27) LUZBGZ5TAS57EDQ7
28) LUZBHZK5SS8GSE9U
29) LUZBIZ6WTQCUHNDJ
30) LUZBJZQNGEDUBGDV
31) LUZBKZHQ677H5P53
32) LUZBLZVS8QQT473X
33) LUZBMZCCDFUKMUSQ
34) LUZBNZBV3XRPAHVQ
35) LUZBOZJAC9U5MBBE
36) LUZBPZ3N8VVSBTF9
37) LUZBQZCQK355DC4W
38) LUZBRZE7XJWGUWUR
39) LUZBVZFHPGW7V77E
40) LUZBTZGN6V5EGJNF
41) LUZBUZVMJCHJ7Q6P
42) LUZCAZGAAXGEBEP7
43) LUZCBZRX9ETBXA3E
44) LUZCCZ89XC7QTM5B
45) LUZCDZ9TT8DU73J8
46) LUZCEZK3HCF3TCFX
47) LUZCFZSW8375KQ6K
48) LUZCGZK4JBU3KFUX
49) LUZCHZHMM37QTQS3
50) LUZCIZJGCUT8CC4P
Steps to Redeem
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.
- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.
- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
Rules to Remember
- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.
- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.
- Expired codes can no longer be used.
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.
- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
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