KRAFTON India Brings Midnight Hunters to BGMI Through New Redeem Codes on September 10

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: KRAFTON India will bring a darker twist to BGMI with Midnight Hunters, a new themed experience set to arrive with the upcoming 4.6 Update, alongside a fresh batch of redeem codes featuring exciting in-game rewards.

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Adding to the anticipation around BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update, Midnight Hunters will introduce a supernatural battle that will see players take on the roles of Vampires or Vampire Hunters. Vampires will be able to harness supernatural abilities, while Hunters will gear up to take on formidable creatures such as Bloodwalkers and Vampire Elders. Even elimination will not mark the end of the fight, as players knocked out early will have the opportunity to return as Vampires and re-enter the battle.

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Taking the dark theme beyond the battlefield, the upcoming reward drop will feature 50 redeem codes, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. The codes will add to the excitement surrounding the arrival of Midnight Hunters, as players gear up to experience the supernatural twist coming with the 4.6 Update.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) MAZBZAEN9DX6AQ7E

2) MAZCZAEQP9BFWWFB

3) MAZDZWE6U433BG86

4) MAZEZ6SG3QKTAWTG

5) MAZFZGSBAQNWSA9J

6) MAZGZ4MFPSVH3G89

7) MAZHZ5RSUD5SVXKC

8) MAZIZH6AKBK3BUDJ

9) MAZJZHU5WVBDQE9A

10) MAZKZ7C3W4XDJXFF

11) MAZLZFPDNWFCTDPC

12) MAZMZGMPWCKJGUPV

13) MAZNZKPUV93BBPD4

14) MAZOZV5WF43ADTSJ

15) MAZPZXRGK9PBB6XK

16) MAZQZM553UJ9AN9U

17) MAZRZB3FNJJR79SC

18) MAZVZSHRGMBH6D8U

19) MAZTZD4PHBFFTN6J

20) MAZUZRDRW435BHF8

21) MAZBAZGKTJEE99DQ

22) MAZBBZWXVDVW6HNP

23) MAZBCZUCGU3EJMAH

24) MAZBDZ6QSSC4TW6K

25) MAZBEZVHQWBDE9RF

26) MAZBFZQD3JTBDTU9

27) MAZBGZ5UWA6HUWH9

28) MAZBHZEUMCJDFXPV

29) MAZBIZN46F8DD4UJ

30) MAZBJZH9N3ETNRDK

31) MAZBKZ57FDT4RMPX

32) MAZBLZEDPE85EDVV

33) MAZBMZJMU8J867VV

34) MAZBNZWX98FVJUTF

35) MAZBOZ8EJ73DCWNJ

36) MAZBPZH953JXA8CS

37) MAZBQZPCNT3BJ3F8

38) MAZBRZ6TBSMKTCS5

39) MAZBVZ6SWK8FWEUX

40) MAZBTZPDE3GJ8NUP

41) MAZBUZM6Q6HAJCMC

42) MAZCAZ4U4VS9UKRW

43) MAZCBZMJE44VA3FS

44) MAZCCZQFANJDJJWH

45) MAZCDZ9DSWNVKP6F

46) MAZCEZ85FAENB8KM

47) MAZCFZ8AAA3BR5VP

48) MAZCGZ4QET63N3CN

49) MAZCHZ4FEWHG8KM8

50) MAZCIZ6P4CX5XUSX

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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