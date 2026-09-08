KRAFTON India Brings One-Punch Man to BGMI with Exciting Redeem Code Drop on September 8

HT Syndication
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Players can get ready for a powerful crossover as BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update will bring the world of One-Punch Man to the battleground, with an exciting lineup of characters and exclusive in-game content awaiting them.
Adding to the excitement around BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update, the game will welcome the One-Punch Man universe to the battleground from September 20, with iconic characters including Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard and Garou expected to feature in the limited-time collaboration. The crossover will bring anime-inspired character sets and exclusive rewards for players to discover.
Bringing a punch of anime-inspired action to the battlefield, the One-Punch Man-themed rewards will give players a chance to add exclusive content inspired by the iconic series to their collections. The rewards will be available through 50 redeem codes released as part of the respective reward drop.
Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.
General Redeem Codes
1) LTZBZNJ6HJJG5P46
2) LTZCZQT39TGHPDJK
3) LTZDZUKNSSQPAVVG
4) LTZEZHUFAVX33AEW
5) LTZFZVFAX7SP57TK
6) LTZGZUJ575H4A5RW
7) LTZHZ5VVN7W5WV8W
8) LTZIZMCHVP679CKN
9) LTZJZEHMJMVSAVB3
10) LTZKZT8N745AWR5T
11) LTZLZBH9P8XP7MRK
12) LTZMZTFHVFJF9K6K
13) LTZNZBN5Q75D8UUG
14) LTZOZ9JK8FJREW67
15) LTZPZ83NDKJM5MMR
16) LTZQZ9PCFSWR5EDU
17) LTZRZ83K8GRCFDF6
18) LTZVZD4END9VXF77
19) LTZTZVWQ7DMSXJUE
20) LTZUZWKUTNN8KMQ7
21) LTZBAZPANQNUAMFC
22) LTZBBZPMVGCAJRC3
23) LTZBCZ669QFPV9GW
24) LTZBDZJMQQ33HUQH
25) LTZBEZAP4P9AVMFS
26) LTZBFZBN5G3X9DWD
27) LTZBGZSBD4SB3E6F
28) LTZBHZVUH69S7MAX
29) LTZBIZP8UN3EDF57
30) LTZBJZCKDHQ6555X
31) LTZBKZBPD6TBCCU8
32) LTZBLZC4NS48TU49
33) LTZBMZNDFVDS8EBH
34) LTZBNZN4E5B94M7H
35) LTZBOZE4FU9ESEQA
36) LTZBPZCRH7DQ4NDU
37) LTZBQZDH6BNCMF49
38) LTZBRZGNCVDB8NCF
39) LTZBVZMFUWJBNJRK
40) LTZBTZSJB6XRHJW4
41) LTZBUZX8FRE94WSS
42) LTZCAZMM8MX4E44J
43) LTZCBZSQSJEHW6RM
44) LTZCCZGFKDWRMRU5
45) LTZCDZPUASBEJF9E
46) LTZCEZ8XHU8EGBWG
47) LTZCFZNP5CWT7TP7
48) LTZCGZERM9DTKCSX
49) LTZCHZN4765QDNW3
50) LTZCIZC6NTBBNS6V
Steps to Redeem
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.
- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.
- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
Rules to Remember
- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.
- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.
- Expired codes can no longer be used.
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.
- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
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