KRAFTON India Brings One-Punch Man to BGMI with Exciting Redeem Code Drop on September 8

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Players can get ready for a powerful crossover as BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update will bring the world of One-Punch Man to the battleground, with an exciting lineup of characters and exclusive in-game content awaiting them.

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Adding to the excitement around BGMI’s upcoming 4.6 Update, the game will welcome the One-Punch Man universe to the battleground from September 20, with iconic characters including Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard and Garou expected to feature in the limited-time collaboration. The crossover will bring anime-inspired character sets and exclusive rewards for players to discover.

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Bringing a punch of anime-inspired action to the battlefield, the One-Punch Man-themed rewards will give players a chance to add exclusive content inspired by the iconic series to their collections. The rewards will be available through 50 redeem codes released as part of the respective reward drop.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) LTZBZNJ6HJJG5P46

2) LTZCZQT39TGHPDJK

3) LTZDZUKNSSQPAVVG

4) LTZEZHUFAVX33AEW

5) LTZFZVFAX7SP57TK

6) LTZGZUJ575H4A5RW

7) LTZHZ5VVN7W5WV8W

8) LTZIZMCHVP679CKN

9) LTZJZEHMJMVSAVB3

10) LTZKZT8N745AWR5T

11) LTZLZBH9P8XP7MRK

12) LTZMZTFHVFJF9K6K

13) LTZNZBN5Q75D8UUG

14) LTZOZ9JK8FJREW67

15) LTZPZ83NDKJM5MMR

16) LTZQZ9PCFSWR5EDU

17) LTZRZ83K8GRCFDF6

18) LTZVZD4END9VXF77

19) LTZTZVWQ7DMSXJUE

20) LTZUZWKUTNN8KMQ7

21) LTZBAZPANQNUAMFC

22) LTZBBZPMVGCAJRC3

23) LTZBCZ669QFPV9GW

24) LTZBDZJMQQ33HUQH

25) LTZBEZAP4P9AVMFS

26) LTZBFZBN5G3X9DWD

27) LTZBGZSBD4SB3E6F

28) LTZBHZVUH69S7MAX

29) LTZBIZP8UN3EDF57

30) LTZBJZCKDHQ6555X

31) LTZBKZBPD6TBCCU8

32) LTZBLZC4NS48TU49

33) LTZBMZNDFVDS8EBH

34) LTZBNZN4E5B94M7H

35) LTZBOZE4FU9ESEQA

36) LTZBPZCRH7DQ4NDU

37) LTZBQZDH6BNCMF49

38) LTZBRZGNCVDB8NCF

39) LTZBVZMFUWJBNJRK

40) LTZBTZSJB6XRHJW4

41) LTZBUZX8FRE94WSS

42) LTZCAZMM8MX4E44J

43) LTZCBZSQSJEHW6RM

44) LTZCCZGFKDWRMRU5

45) LTZCDZPUASBEJF9E

46) LTZCEZ8XHU8EGBWG

47) LTZCFZNP5CWT7TP7

48) LTZCGZERM9DTKCSX

49) LTZCHZN4765QDNW3

50) LTZCIZC6NTBBNS6V

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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