KRAFTON India Brings the Final BGMI Redeem Code Drop on September 23 with the Golden Miramar - Pan

• A gleaming new weapon skin marks the final drop in the latest BGMI redeem code series.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

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Bengaluru, 23 September 2026: KRAFTON India's latest redeem code drop brings its current series to a close with the Golden Miramar - Pan, giving BGMI players a final collectible to claim.

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With BGMI's 4.6 Update now live, players can dive into the new Midnight Hunters theme mode, while Kiaraa is set to feature in an upcoming in-game activity. The return of Ocean Odyssey also brings back its aquatic-themed adventure, adding another experience for players to explore.

The Golden Miramar - Pan reworks the iconic frying pan skin with a gleaming gold-tone finish, an engraved rim and a polished handle, giving it a flashy edge on the battlefield. The final drop comes with 51 redeem codes, each granting access to a set of limited-time rewards.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes

1. NOZBZP3FUA9WMB3A

2. NOZCZWBD4DR4ECQE

3. NOZDZ7VQC9KNTQFW

4. NOZEZB4WVQ7Q6FK3

5. NOZFZHUQ6GUHC9RQ

6. NOZGZKRSVBP6R5K6

7. NOZHZH7C8GUS8J3S

8. NOZIZCMBDEKMBBBS

9. NOZJZTDR7D5CQNRK

10. NOZKZASD4KHRGM6W

11. NOZLZFSVNGBHFKAB

12. NOZMZA7MPT59QN5F

13. NOZNZBAT4H5XHVFD

14. NOZOZ77USMBXHX83

15. NOZPZK9XTA9XAXKN

16. NOZQZDEVVA3E3JER

17. NOZRZJDUBQK3R35Q

18. NOZVZC648HDF4KUM

19. NOZTZ9C8EBCUCA3H

20. NOZUZM7GP3SA3WBT

21. NOZBAZNWUEKQRKVM

22. NOZBBZHPNJJT79XN

23. NOZBCZWECV7RBEUT

24. NOZBDZBV36H3PPDS

25. NOZBEZFSFPJDEEGG

26. NOZBFZF7TC4ARFC3

27. NOZBGZT973RVDMWB

28. NOZBHZJ6M5JR8RX5

29. NOZBIZ9HTRWSVV94

30. NOZBJZNA4EHQ7TQ4

31. NOZBKZ68CTJDW8MK

32. NOZBLZVMCNRBJHNN

33. NOZBMZWJN8SQEP64

34. NOZBNZWSSUVAPJDT

35. NOZBOZE4FPKF7WPA

36. NOZBPZ5BDJJQ84FQ

37. NOZBQZEWQ8RXJMQD

38. NOZBRZ8NM9FUNTSF

39. NOZBVZHFB83MDBF3

40. NOZBTZ7HHJH7E7WG

41. NOZBUZMA65RGKFS8

42. NOZCAZ5WH8NBNJ54

43. NOZCBZGFDXFTFW3K

44. NOZCCZGHDTXXFUDU

45. NOZCDZ9ESUTWSCJQ

46. NOZCEZ43S65SNV4B

47. NOZCFZGTD74D8T7D

48. NOZCGZPJ53PPWPCH

49. NOZCHZ7FTCDQ89FX

50. NOZCIZC7EF89GEUP

51. NOZCJZ8RXTKDRTEV

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

• Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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