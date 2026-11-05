KRAFTON India Confirms December 10 Launch for BGMI Air After 14 Million Pre-Registrations

Bengaluru, November 5th, 2026: KRAFTON India today announced that its upcoming mobile gaming experience, BGMI Air, will officially launch in India on December 10, 2026. The date comes less than three weeks after the game, the lighter version of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, crossed 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play - before a launch date had been announced.

Before launch, players will get a first chance to play. Closed Beta Testing runs from November 20 to 24, 2026, across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, and the feedback gathered will go into refining the game ahead of December 10. Getting in is a contest of conviction. Players who want to be among the first to play BGMI Air can post a video making their case - why should you be the first one to play?, tagging the official handle - and submit a form linked in the bio of BGMI Air & BGMI’s official Instagram page, @battlegroundsmobilein_official. Selected players will join the Closed Beta.

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With an initial download of around 1GB, BGMI Air is built for players whose devices or storage kept the full BGMI experience out of reach, while retaining the core gameplay players know. It runs as a separate app, but existing BGMI players can play it without transferring their accounts.

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Further updates, including pre-launch details and rewards, will be shared through BGMI Air’s official social media handles in the lead-up to launch.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

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Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroots talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, a new industry-academia initiative designed to build India's game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.

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