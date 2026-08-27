KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes on August 27 with Exclusive Mystic Artificer Backpack

• Fresh drop brings the Mystic Artificer Backpack into players' hands, alongside a fresh set of in-game rewards • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 27 August 2026: KRAFTON India keeps the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update celebrations moving with another redeem code drop, this time bringing players the Mystic Artificer Backpack, along with a variety of other in-game rewards.

Advertisement

The drop lands alongside a second wave of excitement inside BGMI, as World of Wonder (WOW) grows into a platform of its own over 50,000 creator-built maps, 23 million players who've explored it, and close to a million logging in daily. Maps made by gaming influencers alone account for more than 22% of total WOW playtime, showing how much of the experienced players now shape themselves. That gives BGMI's 260 million Indian players two live reasons to open the app this week: hunting redeem codes, and exploring what the community has built.

Advertisement

Adding to this season’s collectibles is the Mystic Artificer Backpack. The design combines glowing rune plating, exposed clockwork and a floating spellbook silhouette, creating a distinctive tinkerer-inspired look for players to take into battle. The 50 redeem codes also feature a selection of other limited-time rewards alongside the Mystic Artificer Backpack.

Advertisement

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. LOZBZVP6XBRPEHD8 2. LOZCZSNBHV4GH8UD 3. LOZDZ3V59R4VEKH4 4. LOZEZNN7E7KCHNU6 5. LOZFZ55596TM4XU7 6. LOZGZAUS49K63PTA 7. LOZHZUCJCQSADD36 8. LOZIZDKSWDW3QNS3 9. LOZJZ4M53FH8J67S 10. LOZKZ7NNB57CD4TC 11. LOZLZNTXBP4SA4T5 12. LOZMZVU384RJ46U7 13. LOZNZ7J9RN5HSNUM 14. LOZOZUESX3QJUTGK 15. LOZPZTN7W8VWB5BQ 16. LOZQZ33VN9G5XCMD 17. LOZRZNHTJMCC466E 18. LOZVZJ3TVFKTPVW4 19. LOZTZNDK54B5EVH9 20. LOZUZCTE9AUF7U4U 21. LOZBAZ7XPVN79DNW 22. LOZBBZMF47637DWA 23. LOZBCZDNX8DPR9F5 24. LOZBDZEAHPQA8548 25. LOZBEZKFJB4DU4DT 26. LOZBFZS4U6GCKPP8 27. LOZBGZMSGNAP66U9 28. LOZBHZW8RP9S5QJG 29. LOZBIZWBCE9WNDX3 30. LOZBJZUNP4EUDFT8 31. LOZBKZ36V3R8TMTK 32. LOZBLZK8HJWX7FVX 33. LOZBMZUXEAJU5NH9 34. LOZBNZ3UUSRSSXJU 35. LOZBOZ5DHHWF9JAG 36. LOZBPZBSNURACRWA 37. LOZBQZVG5GD8KNHX 38. LOZBRZAW48D93PKM 39. LOZBVZP8KG9HQJKJ 40. LOZBTZ5JUK9G3XET 41. LOZBUZV9EAFHDFXN 42. LOZCAZM9PWX4G6U8 43. LOZCBZA8KFVNPBDX 44. LOZCCZTB3AV6DJ8K 45. LOZCDZ3UMWRTQNN7 46. LOZCEZHAH3JWFSKA 47. LOZCFZP5FNQGR68F 48. LOZCGZ5RDR9BBGKB 49. LOZCHZEFCMXVU9SJ 50. LOZCIZ8JJUGS74GE Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Advertisement

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)