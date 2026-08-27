KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes on August 27 with Exclusive Mystic Artificer Backpack

HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: KRAFTON India keeps the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update celebrations moving with another redeem code drop, this time bringing players the Mystic Artificer Backpack, along with a variety of other in-game rewards.

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The drop lands alongside a second wave of excitement inside BGMI, as World of Wonder (WOW) grows into a platform of its own over 50,000 creator-built maps, 23 million players who've explored it, and close to a million logging in daily. Maps made by gaming influencers alone account for more than 22% of total WOW playtime, showing how much of the experienced players now shape themselves. That gives BGMI's 260 million Indian players two live reasons to open the app this week: hunting redeem codes, and exploring what the community has built.

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Adding to this season's collectibles is the Mystic Artificer Backpack. The design combines glowing rune plating, exposed clockwork and a floating spellbook silhouette, creating a distinctive tinkerer-inspired look for players to take into battle. The 50 redeem codes also feature a selection of other limited-time rewards alongside the Mystic Artificer Backpack.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) LOZBZVP6XBRPEHD8

2) LOZCZSNBHV4GH8UD

3) LOZDZ3V59R4VEKH4

4) LOZEZNN7E7KCHNU6

5) LOZFZ55596TM4XU7

6) LOZGZAUS49K63PTA

7) LOZHZUCJCQSADD36

8) LOZIZDKSWDW3QNS3

9) LOZJZ4M53FH8J67S

10) LOZKZ7NNB57CD4TC

11) LOZLZNTXBP4SA4T5

12) LOZMZVU384RJ46U7

13) LOZNZ7J9RN5HSNUM

14) LOZOZUESX3QJUTGK

15) LOZPZTN7W8VWB5BQ

16) LOZQZ33VN9G5XCMD

17) LOZRZNHTJMCC466E

18) LOZVZJ3TVFKTPVW4

19) LOZTZNDK54B5EVH9

20) LOZUZCTE9AUF7U4U

21) LOZBAZ7XPVN79DNW

22) LOZBBZMF47637DWA

23) LOZBCZDNX8DPR9F5

24) LOZBDZEAHPQA8548

25) LOZBEZKFJB4DU4DT

26) LOZBFZS4U6GCKPP8

27) LOZBGZMSGNAP66U9

28) LOZBHZW8RP9S5QJG

29) LOZBIZWBCE9WNDX3

30) LOZBJZUNP4EUDFT8

31) LOZBKZ36V3R8TMTK

32) LOZBLZK8HJWX7FVX

33) LOZBMZUXEAJU5NH9

34) LOZBNZ3UUSRSSXJU

35) LOZBOZ5DHHWF9JAG

36) LOZBPZBSNURACRWA

37) LOZBQZVG5GD8KNHX

38) LOZBRZAW48D93PKM

39) LOZBVZP8KG9HQJKJ

40) LOZBTZ5JUK9G3XET

41) LOZBUZV9EAFHDFXN

42) LOZCAZM9PWX4G6U8

43) LOZCBZA8KFVNPBDX

44) LOZCCZTB3AV6DJ8K

45) LOZCDZ3UMWRTQNN7

46) LOZCEZHAH3JWFSKA

47) LOZCFZP5FNQGR68F

48) LOZCGZ5RDR9BBGKB

49) LOZCHZEFCMXVU9SJ

50) LOZCIZ8JJUGS74GE

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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