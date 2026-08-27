KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes on August 27 with Exclusive Mystic Artificer Backpack

HT Syndication
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: KRAFTON India keeps the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update celebrations moving with another redeem code drop, this time bringing players the Mystic Artificer Backpack, along with a variety of other in-game rewards.
The drop lands alongside a second wave of excitement inside BGMI, as World of Wonder (WOW) grows into a platform of its own over 50,000 creator-built maps, 23 million players who've explored it, and close to a million logging in daily. Maps made by gaming influencers alone account for more than 22% of total WOW playtime, showing how much of the experienced players now shape themselves. That gives BGMI's 260 million Indian players two live reasons to open the app this week: hunting redeem codes, and exploring what the community has built.
Adding to this season's collectibles is the Mystic Artificer Backpack. The design combines glowing rune plating, exposed clockwork and a floating spellbook silhouette, creating a distinctive tinkerer-inspired look for players to take into battle. The 50 redeem codes also feature a selection of other limited-time rewards alongside the Mystic Artificer Backpack.
Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.
General Redeem Codes
1) LOZBZVP6XBRPEHD8
2) LOZCZSNBHV4GH8UD
3) LOZDZ3V59R4VEKH4
4) LOZEZNN7E7KCHNU6
5) LOZFZ55596TM4XU7
6) LOZGZAUS49K63PTA
7) LOZHZUCJCQSADD36
8) LOZIZDKSWDW3QNS3
9) LOZJZ4M53FH8J67S
10) LOZKZ7NNB57CD4TC
11) LOZLZNTXBP4SA4T5
12) LOZMZVU384RJ46U7
13) LOZNZ7J9RN5HSNUM
14) LOZOZUESX3QJUTGK
15) LOZPZTN7W8VWB5BQ
16) LOZQZ33VN9G5XCMD
17) LOZRZNHTJMCC466E
18) LOZVZJ3TVFKTPVW4
19) LOZTZNDK54B5EVH9
20) LOZUZCTE9AUF7U4U
21) LOZBAZ7XPVN79DNW
22) LOZBBZMF47637DWA
23) LOZBCZDNX8DPR9F5
24) LOZBDZEAHPQA8548
25) LOZBEZKFJB4DU4DT
26) LOZBFZS4U6GCKPP8
27) LOZBGZMSGNAP66U9
28) LOZBHZW8RP9S5QJG
29) LOZBIZWBCE9WNDX3
30) LOZBJZUNP4EUDFT8
31) LOZBKZ36V3R8TMTK
32) LOZBLZK8HJWX7FVX
33) LOZBMZUXEAJU5NH9
34) LOZBNZ3UUSRSSXJU
35) LOZBOZ5DHHWF9JAG
36) LOZBPZBSNURACRWA
37) LOZBQZVG5GD8KNHX
38) LOZBRZAW48D93PKM
39) LOZBVZP8KG9HQJKJ
40) LOZBTZ5JUK9G3XET
41) LOZBUZV9EAFHDFXN
42) LOZCAZM9PWX4G6U8
43) LOZCBZA8KFVNPBDX
44) LOZCCZTB3AV6DJ8K
45) LOZCDZ3UMWRTQNN7
46) LOZCEZHAH3JWFSKA
47) LOZCFZP5FNQGR68F
48) LOZCGZ5RDR9BBGKB
49) LOZCHZEFCMXVU9SJ
50) LOZCIZ8JJUGS74GE
Steps to Redeem
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.
- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.
- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
Rules to Remember
- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.
- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.
- Expired codes can no longer be used.
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.
- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
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