KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes on September 2, Featuring the White Rabbit Backpack

HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: The BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update rolls on with KRAFTON India's next redeem code drop, headlined by the White Rabbit Backpack and rounded out with a mix of other in-game rewards.

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Alongside this redeem code drop, World of Wonder (WOW), the game's community-built map mode, now counts more than 50,000 creator-made maps, 23 million players who've explored it, and close to a million daily visitors. Between this drop and WOW, the game's 260 million Indian players have two active reasons to jump back in.

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For a more playful addition to the collection, the White Rabbit Backpack features a pearl-white finish accented by rabbit ears and soft pastel detailing. Its clean, statement-making design gives players a fun way to personalise their look in-game. Alongside the featured backpack, the 50 redeem codes include a mix of other limited-time rewards for players to discover.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1. LQZBZXWXXJUR9A43

2. LQZCZ48J6HVCDWNG

3. LQZDZCJ6HDUG7E9Q

4. LQZEZD79PBWP9F9W

5. LQZFZJQKH8KHKKFP

6. LQZGZJEVWSWHFSR7

7. LQZHZVXTG7VK6F7Q

8. LQZIZPJENEB9EFPC

9. LQZJZM4FGAEK8U63

10. LQZKZAT74U9FUTMG

11. LQZLZK9FGDW74FRJ

12. LQZMZ9CXMDNUDPKK

13. LQZNZUWU7XMXP7R3

14. LQZOZCVXVEWTSWJ5

15. LQZPZMVFMUFRKVSE

16. LQZQZ9X7PW853G5F

17. LQZRZ8866MBHXWW6

18. LQZVZG9CQNP3BFQF

19. LQZTZ69HJ9S4TMQX

20. LQZUZKH7M49WNGH8

21. LQZBAZQSTG9CNFT5

22. LQZBBZ75QF49GHP6

23. LQZBCZRGU7AEMSX7

24. LQZBDZQKUMRDGVUF

25. LQZBEZ9VWCHBX5NG

26. LQZBFZQ63URMVGCH

27. LQZBGZMMC9VJB7MV

28. LQZBHZJWD7FBJFHW

29. LQZBIZKGFDGER477

30. LQZBJZ98G6EAVD74

31. LQZBKZSS9347MHQ7

32. LQZBLZF73F4V6JWR

33. LQZBMZRKKWFWNBCW

34. LQZBNZPPKT4N5FUV

35. LQZBOZ9HV9J69RE8

36. LQZBPZWWHNNQ9CT8

37. LQZBQZV564PDM848

38. LQZBRZ7KJ4A8P8SU

39. LQZBVZB47BC9DVFP

40. LQZBTZSG3M7BUQ4T

41. LQZBUZXQ7D5USRAA

42. LQZCAZNB7F3WUHV9

43. LQZCBZ9FJ8TNPPRN

44. LQZCCZFW58BQTVGF

45. LQZCDZH54RVHGM7A

46. LQZCEZPAU9EXPHWJ

47. LQZCFZAKP53PAPXW

48. LQZCGZW38GFKTCGS

49. LQZCHZR587694W3S

50. LQZCIZ5ME5UVNV79

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

* Expired codes can no longer be used.

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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