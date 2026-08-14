KRAFTON India Drops New Redeem Codes for August 13, Unlock Exclusive Smiling Pal Backpack

HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: KRAFTON India today rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to the all-new, playful Smiling Pal Backpack along with an assortment of in-game rewards as part of the game's landmark 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.

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The BGMI 4.5 Update features content creator CarryMinati as a fully playable character. Players can explore a dedicated World of Wonder (WOW) map shaped by his persona, take on a purpose-built Boss Battle, and unlock a collection crafted in collaboration with NotYourType. It adds a new layer to the season's experience, giving BGMI's community of over 260 million registered Indian players fresh ground to explore, at no extra cost.

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The Smiling Pal Backpack, with its playful, character-inspired design, adds to this season's lineup of collectibles, giving players yet another reason to dive back in. Alongside the headline backpack, today's drop includes a mix of additional limited-time rewards, spread across the 50 redeem codes released.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) LKZBZ8XSHGPD6J6F

2) LKZCZWE9EF47MHXC

3) LKZDZK6JH8K5BRJT

4) LKZEZV5Q9H45XUQT

5) LKZFZJ55A6R6E6VK

6) LKZGZ8S7EGNB8KTD

7) LKZHZW3PQC9K8CUU

8) LKZIZBEPCVM47PDP

9) LKZJZV8PU3G3EXSF

10) LKZKZ4W9HMFKSAF4

11) LKZLZWRAWQDEEBRS

12) LKZMZPHBNBE8X8BQ

13) LKZNZFGCNXGKEVBC

14) LKZOZAEXFDBQXC8J

15) LKZPZKSVKKSTS6QR

16) LKZQZUSH7673GHGU

17) LKZRZEQNJSSM6E7T

18) LKZVZVUJQTBR6F5E

19) LKZTZ54B7W57PWT5

20) LKZUZ5SECQHAUXKG

21) LKZBAZKRGA8K3EMW

22) LKZBBZAGQVBUKWPN

23) LKZBCZDCSCQ5XTTW

24) LKZBDZMPGR9AMHC3

25) LKZBEZVCFDC7DACS

26) LKZBFZMVF6P4GS7D

27) LKZBGZWM86W9V9RW

28) LKZBHZ647RS8GX48

29) LKZBIZ85GJCKSCBV

30) LKZBJZU6NQATD3AM

31) LKZBKZCUQNAQ66DQ

32) LKZBLZ47BFGT4UJV

33) LKZBMZNX7EBTQ6GA

34) LKZBNZWS6R9GC4U3

35) LKZBOZTFQCMXKKGT

36) LKZBPZJTSV3A8DQF

37) LKZBQZU9BNVXJ749

38) LKZBRZ7U6QK9KQ8G

39) LKZBVZR7BBSGBM7P

40) LKZBTZGVAKMB95V7

41) LKZBUZMQSXM8HQRD

42) LKZCAZEFV7MPSEHE

43) LKZCBZV6G94V46DJ

44) LKZCCZXPWUXNP3QH

45) LKZCDZ9F83EQ4T6E

46) LKZCEZDHQNN56TKV

47) LKZCFZ4U473CXDDV

48) LKZCGZTJF7W6Q7SX

49) LKZCHZ4HR4VFUHUG

50) LKZCIZCADQVWE5B3

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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