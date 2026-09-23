KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Strengthens Support for India’s Game Development Ecosystem with KIGI Cohort 4

• For the first time, KIGI will also back games that are already in beta, soft launch, or live on Steam with a demo, alongside the early-stage teams and ideas it has supported since inception

• KIGI Cohort 3 studios continue to build and scale with KIGI's support, as the program deepens its role as a national engine for India's game development ecosystem

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Bengaluru, September 23, 2026: KRAFTON India today announced the launch of KIGI Cohort 4 of the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), with applications opening the same day. Launched in 2023, KIGI has established itself as a launchpad for emerging talent, supporting studios across the country through financial assistance, expert mentorship, and access to global platforms. With KIGI Cohort 4, the program is widening the scope of games it supports, while continuing its founding commitment to early-stage teams and ideas.

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Unlike a traditional incubator, KIGI's focus has never been on mature teams alone, but on mature games, alongside games and teams still in the early stages of development. With KIGI Cohort 4, this now extends to titles that are further along in their development journey: for mobile games, this includes projects already in beta or soft launch; for PC games, this includes titles with a live Steam demo already drawing encouraging traction from the community. Early-stage teams and concepts remain very much part of the cohort, as they have been since KIGI's first edition.

Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program said, “Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator, our aim has always been to back India's most promising game developers with the resources and guidance needed to build globally competitive titles. With KIGI Cohort 4, we're widening that support, continuing to nurture early ideas and first-time teams as we always have, while also standing behind games that are already further along in their journey, whether that's a mobile title showing strong early traction or a title already earning recognition from players and the community. Our mission remains the same: to help talented teams from across the country navigate the path from concept to market, and build a stronger, more globally visible game development ecosystem in India.”

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Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India said: “India is seeing strong momentum in game development, with more creators building for global audiences at every stage of their journey. Through KIGI, we aim to support this growth by meeting developers where they are backing bold new ideas as well as games that are already finding their footing and enabling studios with the right resources and guidance. KIGI Cohort 4 is another step toward our vision of India as a global creative force in gaming.”

KIGI's support has already helped studios from KIGI Cohort 1 achieve successful soft launches, while KIGI Cohort 2 studios continue to make rapid strides in development, including Mumbai-based Singular Scheme, whose title Frontier Paladin became the first PC game to emerge from the incubator, launching on Steam on April 24, 2026. KIGI Cohort 3, announced in April 2026 from a pool of about 1,000 applications, welcomed four more studios into the program:

● Xod Games Studio

● EvolX Games

● Ether Games

● RedDevil Studio

Applications for KIGI Cohort 4 open September 22, 2026. Teams can visit the KRAFTON India website for more information and explore the KIGI program in detail to apply and take the first step toward building India's next big gaming success story.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 19 creative studios that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience — including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

About KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI)

KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) is a mentorship-focused incubation program launched in 2023 to support and accelerate India's game development ecosystem. Designed to nurture emerging game developers, it provides financial assistance, hands-on mentorship from globally renowned industry veterans, and access to KRAFTON’s vast suite of resources. Participants receive financial assistance ranging between $50,000 and $150,000, along with expert guidance from seasoned professionals based across India, South Korea, and other key gaming ecosystems the world over, equipping them with the tools to build successful games. Beyond incubation, KIGI also opens avenues for publishing, venture capital funding, and potential equity investment from KRAFTON. The inaugural and second cohorts together comprise 10 studios nationwide. With the third cohort now underway, KIGI continues to empower Indian game developers in creating globally competitive, high-quality games.

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