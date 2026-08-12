KRAFTON India Kicks Off Fresh Wave of BGMI Redeem Codes as the Naruto, Spider-Man and Ferrari-Powered 4.5 Season Continues

HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: KRAFTON India today announced a new wave of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players another opportunity to unlock Diver Set, along with a curated set of exclusive in-game rewards drawn from the game's landmark BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.

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Since its roll-out, the 4.5 Update has brought together three of entertainment's biggest names - the Naruto: Ninjas Assemble theme mode, Spider-Man and Ferrari - live within BGMI at the same time, alongside an expanded World of Wonder (WOW) creator platform and a refreshed Card Collection system. This latest redeem code drop extends that momentum to BGMI's community of over 260 million registered Indian players, giving them another way, at no cost, to be part of the season's signature moments - from Ninjutsu-inspired abilities such as Rasengan and Chidori, to Ferrari's Roma, Purosangue, LaFerrari and SF90 XX Spider making their debut on the Battlegrounds.

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This latest redeem code drop puts the spotlight on the Diver Set, giving players a chance to add an exclusive new look to their in-game collection at no cost. Alongside the marquee reward, the drop brings a fresh selection of in-game collectibles, giving players another reason to stay engaged with BGMI's 4.5 season and its ever-expanding lineup of experiences, collaborations and rewards.

Building on BGMI's ongoing commitment to rewarding its community, today's release features 50 redeem codes, offering players the opportunity to claim the Diver Set and a selection of exclusive in-game rewards, adding to the growing lineup of collectibles introduced through the 4.5 season.

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BGMI's redeem code drops continue to give players regular, no-cost opportunities to unlock exclusive rewards while deepening engagement with the game's official channels - a model that has become central to how KRAFTON India rewards its community as BGMI evolves from a battle royale title into a broader entertainment and social platform for Indian gamers.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes

1) LIZBZVHJXDX5AMQ9

2) LIZCZTXGW8GDSN4R

3) LIZDZXH3SQWK5PWG

4) LIZEZXJ9EETV4H9R

5) LIZFZCFNENK47JPF

6) LIZGZFF6A48ADA9R

7) LIZHZEHTFMDN8TBF

8) LIZIZUQ4PCF8GG67

9) LIZJZ8S3KVNT4NUN

10) LIZKZ6KP63Q5GHGC

11) LIZLZCVTXG6JB8XW

12) LIZMZMNMDMTME6AP

13) LIZNZFMTASWW3EEB

14) LIZOZQE9SSJ9DB7K

15) LIZPZM98VJVM83V5

16) LIZQZ5ABJUGVF8EQ

17) LIZRZVAMKN88RJAF

18) LIZVZQM8AJ6A8GXM

19) LIZTZJSFFWRP4WJ6

20) LIZUZ4WNEXWGFU8K

21) LIZBAZEPRFS8HATB

22) LIZBBZSSV4F447C7

23) LIZBCZ5E7WXBKA9Q

24) LIZBDZ7J7ADVMFGX

25) LIZBEZWDSG8UMBPU

26) LIZBFZ9TDJW4NQBX

27) LIZBGZ6SR3DEG5KJ

28) LIZBHZ8QJMWCF44W

29) LIZBIZDM75QQHNCJ

30) LIZBJZWK99S35RBT

31) LIZBKZXRXKMV5G44

32) LIZBLZ8FAQKXJVSB

33) LIZBMZGCM9H4R754

34) LIZBNZCVQNVMXM6W

35) LIZBOZUGFM57KBJJ

36) LIZBPZP4Q7D6TMHG

37) LIZBQZGV6ERFAA37

38) LIZBRZ57MP8VGV9G

39) LIZBVZGQ3XDWBXFD

40) LIZBTZ3SV5R45MMB

41) LIZBUZVRDBXPFWMJ

42) LIZCAZQJN9GN4HA7

43) LIZCBZKJBMQWVW49

44) LIZCCZ3USMCN3Q46

45) LIZCDZASBEVJ646D

46) LIZCEZHXHS8M9MJB

47) LIZCFZJGJRSBJDX8

48) LIZCGZFBJH3XU9RX

49) LIZCHZPAQ5FVHR5V

50) LIZCIZ4PK76JKSE4

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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