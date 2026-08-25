KRAFTON India Launches New Redeem Codes for August 24, Bringing the Exclusive Snow Hunter Backpack

• New rewards drop puts the Snow Hunter Backpack and more within reach for players • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 25 August 2026: KRAFTON India is extending the ongoing BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update redeem code campaign with a fresh drop featuring the rugged Snow Hunter Backpack, as well as a selection of additional in-game rewards for players.

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As part of this anniversary milestone, popular content creator CarryMinati steps into BGMI as a fully playable character, complete with his own World of Wonder (WOW) map, a specially designed Boss Battle, and an in-game collection co-created with NotYourType, giving the community of 260 million-plus registered Indian players a new way to experience the season at no additional cost.

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Joining the season's collectible lineup is the Snow Hunter Backpack, styled around a hardy, wintry look that gives players another reason to gear up and return. The latest drop features 50 redeem codes, with additional time-limited rewards included across the batch.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. LMZBZXCM9NRVDATD 2. LMZCZ4WC4KET6JCU 3. LMZDZJKCPUNDC53H 4. LMZEZCP7GTQ5XR34 5. LMZFZRNSFFE58SUP 6. LMZGZRKBW9DDWP7K 7. LMZHZBRMSJEKFEH4 8. LMZIZX675K44TXS8 9. LMZJZGUB8QQXD6SX 10. LMZKZ3NVBHXRQR48 11. LMZLZU36WXBNBDC9 12. LMZMZ9855WS4Q7MA 13. LMZNZE4NQ8X459PQ 14. LMZOZW44GDWQGAE5 15. LMZPZE643U69GEX9 16. LMZQZ7MSEPSCDHSD 17. LMZRZFA6TQRSTHMW 18. LMZVZMHW54JB8UVH 19. LMZTZRCBB535PWTR 20. LMZUZ6CCA9GUBQCG 21. LMZBAZCBDT7TW7NT 22. LMZBBZCQAWXTTBR3 23. LMZBCZWB79M3E3S8 24. LMZBDZ7534WWQWD6 25. LMZBEZ5GSMTD4PQ7 26. LMZBFZKX44WPAEAM 27. LMZBGZ5M8WBSD55C 28. LMZBHZVXBJ757VS7 29. LMZBIZ99KMPDKHKT 30. LMZBJZD5GCKGXH8C 31. LMZBKZ9QCMC6CAQ8 32. LMZBLZPHE84SF3CN 33. LMZBMZ64G8EC7R8C 34. LMZBNZCUTA5XGEX9 35. LMZBOZJUKENXMR5N 36. LMZBPZAAUHUDKP5H 37. LMZBQZS8BMCC8XVG 38. LMZBRZ75BJX8K5X7 39. LMZBVZHFG6UH65J8 40. LMZBTZMVR6QDGEDW 41. LMZBUZN7WRFBV6R6 42. LMZCAZ3NTPVVFDXJ 43. LMZCBZURWANPRGRC 44. LMZCCZNEXFANM6RJ 45. LMZCDZ5BFBPCREVS 46. LMZCEZE7CES966T7 47 LMZCFZCKF54K5A46 48. LMZCGZXEU8439F3R 49. LMZCHZEHEVCSH84G 50. LMZCIZKM64GQG5S8 Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

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• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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