HT Syndication

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 26: : India's cricket season has turned a chapter - but in Real Cricket, the action never stops. KRAFTON India and Nautilus Mobile today announced Real Cricket Update 5.1, bringing three new experiences to the game that celebrate what cricket means to Indian fans: iconic moments worth reliving, history worth revisiting, and a live tour worth following.

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The update, available from 26 June 2026, introduces Relive RCPL, a first-of-its-kind mode that recreates standout moments from India's biggest cricket festival; Tournament Rush, offering all players free access to the World Cup 11 Tournament for a limited 14-day window; and an India Tour of England in-game event running from 1-19 July 2026.

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Talking about the update, Anuj Sahani, Head - KIGI and Director of Publishing, KRAFTON India, said: "5.1 is about keeping players in the middle of cricket season, even when the season is technically over. Relive RCPL gives you real match situations - the same pressure, the same bowling attacks - and lets you play them your way. That's the kind of experience we want Real Cricket to own, and our job is to make sure that when something big happens in cricket, Real Cricket players feel and engage with it first."

Relive RCPL - Play the Moments Everyone Was Talking About

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Real Cricket's biggest new mode draws directly from the RCPL 2026 season's most memorable moments. From the Mumbai Indians breaking their 13-year opening-match jinx, to record-breaking batting displays, to the Gujarat Titans' composed run chases -Re-Live RCPL recreates the scenarios that had fans talking all season.

Players build their strongest playing XI, enter match situations inspired by actual on-field events, and test whether they can change outcomes or recreate history. Every challenge puts players at the centre of the action - facing the same bowlers, the same pressure, and the same crowd moments that defined RCPL 2026.

- Step into iconic RCPL 2026 match scenarios with your best playing XI

- Build your strongest squad against the season's real bowlers and conditions

- Challenge yourself: can your XI change the result? Find out

Tournament Rush - Relive India's Greatest World Cup Triumph

It has been over a decade since India became World Champions on home soil - a moment that sent millions into celebration. Starting 26 June 2026, Real Cricket is inviting fans to step back into that unforgettable chapter through the World Cup 11 Tournament, now available completely free for 14 days.

Usually a paid experience, the World Cup 11 Tournament will be accessible to all players at no cost during this limited window. Players who complete daily missions throughout the event will also earn bonus Coins - Real Cricket's in-game currency - adding further rewards to the experience.

- Free access to the full World Cup 11 Tournament for all players from 26 June 2026

- 14-day limited-time window only

- Earn bonus Coins by completing daily missions throughout the event

India Tour of England - Follow the Tour in Real Time

As India takes on England on some of cricket's most prestigious grounds, Real Cricket brings the tour into the game. From 1 to 19 July 2026, all players will receive free access to the India Tour of England in-game content, replicating the conditions, pressure, and atmosphere of the live series.

Players can bat on iconic English pitches, lead the bowling attack in genuine overseas conditions, and guide India to victory across the tour. The event reflects Real Cricket's ongoing commitment to synchronising in-game content with the real-world cricket calendar - and to making premium content available to the entire player community.

- Free in-game content mirroring the India Tour of England

- Available to all players from 1-19 July 2026

- Experience iconic English grounds and conditions as the tour unfolds live

About Real Cricket:

Real Cricket is one of India's longest-running mobile cricket simulation franchises, developed by Nautilus Mobile and published by KRAFTON India. Known for its realism, depth, and season-aligned content, the game offers players an immersive cricket experience that mirrors real-world tournament structures, licensed teams, and competitive intensity.

About Nautilus Mobile

Nautilus Mobile is a Pune-based game development studio best known for creating Real Cricket, India's leading mobile cricket gaming franchise. Celebrated for its authentic gameplay, strategic depth, and highly engaged community, Real Cricket has grown into one of the country's most successful homegrown gaming IPs. Following KRAFTON's majority acquisition of the studio in 2025, Nautilus continues to scale the franchise with enhanced publishing support and long-term investment focused on strengthening India-built gaming experiences for global audiences. The Real Cricket franchise features multiple competitive game modes, official IPL team licenses, upgraded visual and gameplay systems, and new engagement features such as the RC Pass and the Real Rewards T20 Series. Nautilus Mobile remains committed to delivering high-quality, player-first cricket gaming experiences for fans in India and emerging international markets. For more information, visit https://www.nautilusmobile.com/

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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