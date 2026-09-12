KRAFTON India Rolls Out a New BGMI Redeem Code Drop on September 12 Featuring the Frog Prince - Crowbar

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: BGMI's redeem code calendar continues with KRAFTON India rolling out the Frog Prince - Crowbar, giving players a fresh melee weapon skin to chase this week.

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BGMI's 4.6 Update is shaping up to be an eventful one the Lincoln Motor Cruise is preparing to bring premium vehicle designs to the battleground, the One-Punch Man crossover is gearing up to welcome fan-favourites like Saitama and Genos, and Bloodline Awakening is set to unleash a vampire-hunter showdown with unconventional combat mechanics. More details are expected as the release date nears.

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Golden crown detailing, lily-pad accents and a green-and-gold finish give the Frog Prince - Crowbar a storybook charm rarely seen on the battleground. It arrives alongside 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a share of the limited-time rewards on offer.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) MCZBZMJV8VSX3HUA

2) MCZCZ47AGS87HNKU

3) MCZDZMFD4B7F3DUV

4) MCZEZT5RNXH4EH5E

5) MCZFZ7PMUMS4RWQF

6) MCZGZ6AV98QRW4NB

7) MCZHZP6C6NSREACD

8) MCZIZHXA68DDTB7K

9) MCZJZT5B8QVEC6RE

10) MCZKZ89PMXQTS4QV

11) MCZLZRSC4H9J6VNQ

12) MCZMZEV3JRC68C9A

13) MCZNZ3HGPNW4HRH9

14) MCZOZGXWQPFKE3WR

15) MCZPZEUTFG77VW7B

16) MCZQZ7CWEC7G9ART

17) MCZRZ34RU5CRC4TU

18) MCZVZUPFP4RJGN3Q

19) MCZTZQ495WWX8SRR

20) MCZUZVCVAB3BMRHH

21) MCZBAZ87B9FDU5PK

22) MCZBBZGTFVHVFTQP

23) MCZBCZAUW9AD6BFM

24) MCZBDZDKH6ES9F88

25) MCZBEZXRUGKHTCEE

26) MCZBFZM5JKHQBAC8

27) MCZBGZPRMR77MCGS

28) MCZBHZE9HM7XDTCH

29) MCZBIZD5W9NQQVCB

30) MCZBJZ56EHR7KFNJ

31) MCZBKZF3W96RB8TJ

32) MCZBLZ5VG44VBQ7E

33) MCZBMZ6EPUXWQRFS

34) MCZBNZ5B6XC3PA9Q

35) MCZBOZ6PN45R8PAF

36) MCZBPZWBU4CPCKC6

37) MCZBQZW5M8WF58VE

38) MCZBRZ8S4HCUU37R

39) MCZBVZV7FB3MQTNE

40) MCZBTZKF3AXJ6EWS

41) MCZBUZRJ8V3UHWHX

42) MCZCAZTDMNH93N4K

43) MCZCBZBM5CMW99A9

44) MCZCCZ5XPX7AQ88T

45) MCZCDZDMKC5RGF8R

46) MCZCEZP6E65SXKG5

47) MCZCFZRAQP3BF558

48) MCZCGZJAAHBEN8MX

49) MCZCHZ3D6WH477FW

50) MCZCIZX9F5WPWPVE

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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