KRAFTON India Rolls Out a New BGMI Redeem Code Drop on September 15 Featuring the Dr. Quirk Set

• The eccentric Dr. Quirk Set joins BGMI's collection, up for grabs through this week's redeem codes.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 15 September 2026: KRAFTON India's redeem code lineup takes an offbeat turn this week as the Dr. Quirk Set becomes available to BGMI players.

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BGMI's 4.6 Update continues to build momentum, with 'Kiaraa', the first original in-game character created entirely in India, set to headline BGMI's First Premium Collection Designed in India. Alongside her arrival, the Lincoln Motor Cruise brings luxury-styled vehicles to the battlefield, while the One-Punch Man collaboration introduces Saitama and other iconic characters from the series. Midnight Hunters will add a darker supernatural twist to Erangel, featuring vampires and hunters, while Ocean Odyssey offers an aquatic-themed adventure with new challenges and experiences.With each addition offering something different, the update is shaping up to bring plenty of new experiences to the battlefield.

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A lab-coat silhouette, mismatched gloves, goggles and quirky gadget accents come together to give the Dr. Quirk Set its eccentric, mad-scientist personality. The set is paired with 50 redeem codes, offering an additional round of limited-time rewards to claim.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes 1. MPZBZ5GCT3KVFBDC 2. MPZCZESSEVMEWV94 3. MPZDZXV5P368S569 4. MPZEZ7QXH4W4M6JG 5. MPZFZPXUKM7G4PK7 6. MPZGZEXU5GBQPHH7 7. MPZHZXEN633N35FT 8. MPZIZCAEHJJ95GN8 9. MPZJZ8T4CP5F44S6 10. MPZKZD8DN8E4HQDT 11. MPZLZD7ND4EMVEVB 12. MPZMZAP6MPUPT3XM 13. MPZNZ35KP7WCVQ3K 14. MPZOZD4QDGBC3URS 15. MPZPZWJJB99CESPN 16. MPZQZD75TKKEAPJ6 17. MPZRZN9KUXWCXAWX 18. MPZVZSKMQER9SAET 19. MPZTZUHKKD45F8GG 20. MPZUZRHCEJ9PNKG9 21. MPZBAZMDT7EPJX9A 22. MPZBBZUKXTFCDFB4 23. MPZBCZXHT5FVMAVD 24. MPZBDZTRJA4HXMP7 25. MPZBEZ6A5XPGQ4AU 26. MPZBFZNPCACGDTWX 27. MPZBGZDMSTK66PUR 28. MPZBHZH36NM39P9T 29. MPZBIZATV99RXAT6 30. MPZBJZNHF58UKTSQ 31. MPZBKZAKXHKXPKTE 32. MPZBLZKMD8JNQ7UJ 33. MPZBMZ7S595MERKX 34. MPZBNZTU4QG45U7H 35. MPZBOZDF3JTDMWBH 36. MPZBPZFKV94XBCRG 37. MPZBQZ3SNWNEA3BX 38. MPZBRZ4GQ5UPSDEH 39. MPZBVZD8APKBRRAJ 40. MPZBTZ9DCK6ACRVT 41. MPZBUZX85CUQTV86 42. MPZCAZVEMH3XTU8U 43. MPZCBZX6XEC44GET 44. MPZCCZ6MU7MGKH69 45. MPZCDZG3J7S8XJC9 46. MPZCEZUA3V95BKVF 47. MPZCFZTNVW5BRUFU 48. MPZCGZDBGCEVRR59 49. MPZCHZKGWPQBC46U 50. MPZCIZ9GE5UAA7GE Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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