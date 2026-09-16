KRAFTON India Rolls Out a New BGMI Redeem Code Drop on September 16 Featuring the Steampunk Captain Backpack

• BGMI players can now claim the Steampunk Captain Backpack through the latest redeem code drop.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 16 September 2026: The redeem code series continues as KRAFTON India brings the Steampunk Captain Backpack into BGMI, marking the latest addition to its collectible lineup.

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The BGMI 4.6 Update has rolled out today, introducing the new Midnight Hunters theme mode, the return of the much-requested Ocean Odyssey, and furthering BGMI’s India-first content with Kiaraa. The season also features new festive experiences, creator content and upgraded WOW experiences for players to explore.

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Brass-riveted panels, gear-driven detailing and a weathered captain's coat trim give the Steampunk Captain Backpack its rugged, seafaring character. Players can also work through 50 redeem codes tied to the release, each offering a chance at additional limited-time rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes 1. MRZBZ64S8A9RHURB 2. MRZCZ59FE89EGM5C 3. MRZDZ7FXJ7BQXDEB 4. MRZEZCCJ8UUF3HR7 5. MRZFZBG7CPWX4APA 6. MRZGZSTCFF5UFMFW 7. MRZHZNBEH47T6QA5 8. MRZIZ7BUFKU34GE9 9. MRZJZ893S8DSVKTX 10. MRZKZ3TAS6G83HT3 11. MRZLZP8S94FJRKWN 12. MRZMZMV73UQX5QRH 13. MRZNZDQ73RKARDG5 14. MRZOZE88NXNTKC4B 15. MRZPZQCGMKAPN5SB 16. MRZQZ473EUV5B39K 17. MRZRZUJPV7GWW9B3 18. MRZVZ4T5Q66F7BGB 19. MRZTZ7RW3VTV3CDX 20. MRZUZEGE99HNAKR9 21. MRZBAZQAVPXP7DKA 22. MRZBBZ7KCVF8WC66 23. MRZBCZVC3JGH77DH 24. MRZBDZRVGW68RQF4 25. MRZBEZ8H9S8JP633 26. MRZBFZXKX6GKJVCF 27. MRZBGZ655KCERP7A 28. MRZBHZRV6BVWJA3J 29. MRZBIZH88T99JV4J 30. MRZBJZ6VWJ9XHQ6P 31. MRZBKZU7DAK4RNTE 32. MRZBLZ43DSGHRGJQ 33. MRZBMZSX3HU77CDR 34. MRZBNZXM743XGPG6 35. MRZBOZSCWJEQHRH5 36. MRZBPZHSR66TSF49 37. MRZBQZ7E3STQPRSG 38. MRZBRZ5DCQSHTSNJ 39. MRZBVZREDS5NA4N9 40. MRZBTZUVAJC7U8P4 41. MRZBUZSS985596XM 42. MRZCAZ4BBVF6SUWA 43. MRZCBZVSXBRGHJM5 44. MRZCCZTTEKU6KNE8 45. MRZCDZHPDKEFBREF 46. MRZCEZF7FFF8PX55 47. MRZCFZ3BB3EKHDRP 48. MRZCGZ64U5TC9XWP 49. MRZCHZXCKKSN3K8G 50. MRZCIZK6BUVXKST9 Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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