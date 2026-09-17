KRAFTON India Rolls Out BGMI 4.6 Update, Bringing Midnight Hunters, Ocean Odyssey, Kiaraa and a New Season of India-First Experiences

From a supernatural battle between Hunters and Vampires and the return of the fan-favourite Ocean Odyssey, to the debut of Kiaraa, the 4.6 update expands the Battlegrounds experience across gameplay and India-themed content Bengaluru, September 16, 2026: KRAFTON India today rolled out the BGMI 4.6 Update, one of the game’s most varied seasons to date. The update introduces the all-new Midnight Hunters theme mode, brings back the much-requested Ocean Odyssey, expands BGMI’s India-first content with Kiaraa, and adds a new slate of global and Indian collaborations, festive experiences, creator content and WOW updates.

The season marks another step in BGMI’s evolution from a battle royale into a broader entertainment platform built around the ways Indian players play, create, collect and connect. From a supernatural world where eliminated players can return as Vampires, to the return of an underwater kingdom remembered by the community, the 4.6 season is built to give players new ways to experience the Battlegrounds across the whole season.

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Commenting on the update, Srinjoy Das, Director, Marketing and Product Management, KRAFTON India, said: “4.6 is the widest season we have shipped in a while, and that is deliberate. Midnight Hunters is a genuine departure - we have changed what happens to you after you are eliminated, which is not a regular thing to do to a battle royale. Ocean Odyssey is back because our players never stopped asking for it. And Kiaraa is ours, designed here, with a world around her rather than a costume. Those three things are for three different kinds of players, and that is the point. BGMI has to be more than one kind of evening now” Enter the World of Midnight Hunters At the centre of BGMI 4.6 is Midnight Hunters, a new supernatural theme mode arriving on Erangel from September 16 to November 16. Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry and Gatka become Vampire Takeover points, while Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base transform into the Nightkeeper’s Hunter Guild, an indoor combat arena filled with hidden secrets and challenges.

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The mode adds Guild Missions that give squads special objectives and higher rewards, alongside features such as the Hunter Shooting Range, Clock Tower and Scream Crates. Players can also encounter Bloodwalkers, Nightbats, the formidable Vampire Elder and the Nightkeeper himself.

The biggest twist comes with Bloodline Awakening, which lets eliminated players return as Vampires, with up to 20 active at a time. Vampires gain enhanced abilities including Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication, turning the fight against the remaining Hunters on its head.

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Players can also use new themed items such as the Silvermoon Chain for combat, movement and defence, Twilight Bat Wings for flight and enemy detection, Scarlet Tonic for rapid recovery, and Blood Pact to create persistent links between teammates.

Ocean Odyssey Returns - Because India Asked for It Two weeks into the new season, BGMI will bring back one of its most memorable themed experiences. Ocean Odyssey returns to Erangel on September 30.

The return follows continued demand from the BGMI community for the underwater experience, bringing back the Ocean Palace, the Trident, the Kraken and the underwater exploration that made Ocean Odyssey one of the game’s most distinctive departures from traditional battle royale gameplay. Players who experienced it during its original run will get another chance to return, while newer players can discover the underwater world for the first time.

With Ocean Odyssey returning alongside Midnight Hunters, players will have two very different themed experiences to explore across the same season - one taking them into a supernatural battle above ground, and the other beneath the waters of Erangel.

Kiaraa: A World Built in India, for India The 4.6 season also marks a significant step in BGMI’s India-first content journey with Kiaraa, an original in-game character IP created by KRAFTON India’s in-house art team, entirely in India and exclusively for Indian players.

Following Anamika, BGMI’s first original character IP created in India, Kiaraa takes the idea further by arriving with her own origin story, location on Erangel and full collection. She will enter BGMI from October 8 onwards.

Kiaraa’s world is centred around a new Diwali-themed Indian Bazaar on Erangel - a new point of interest where players can explore, fight and take on her Boss Battle. Players can activate four peacock-shaped lamps across the Bazaar to awaken Kiaraa and enter the Boss Fight Zone, where squads must work together to defeat her and claim rewards.

The Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection includes: • Divine Peacock Glider • Divine Radiance SCAR-L • Divine Chariot Buggy • Arrow Rain Emote • Divine Edge Machete Players can also participate in Kiaraa Arena challenges, visit the Kiaraa Exchange Center and collect daily login rewards.

The character represents a broader evolution in how BGMI builds India-specific worlds - not simply bringing Indian elements into the game, but creating characters, stories and spaces that are designed around Indian players from the ground up.

A Diwali Celebration Built for India The India-first experience continues with BGMI’s first Prize Path created specifically for India. Beginning October 22, the Diwali Prize Path will run across 20 levels until November 15, with rewards including the Revel 01 Set, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Diwali Gold Set and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The season also brings a wider slate of festive content around Navratri and Diwali, extending BGMI’s focus on experiences that connect the game with moments that matter to Indian players.

Global Icons Meet the Battlegrounds BGMI 4.6 continues the game’s collaboration slate with a mix of global entertainment, automotive and lifestyle properties.

• One Punch Man - arrives through a Spin and Mini Royale Pass beginning September 21, with players able to select from a range of One Punch Man character skins, alongside additional themed sets and Lucky Spin content • Lincoln Motor Cruize - runs from September 16 to November 9, featuring two Lincoln models, the Lincoln Model L and Lincoln Navigator Black Label, each in multiple colour variant • B.DUCK - brings a playful new experience to the season, with B.DUCK-themed gameplay allowing players to transform into B.DUCK and compete in turn-based collision battles across floating platforms; players knock opponents into the water as the battlefield gradually shrinks, with the last player or team standing taking the win India’s Creator Culture Comes to the Battlegrounds BGMI’s creator ecosystem continues to expand in 4.6 with a new collaboration with one of India’s biggest gaming creators, Techno Gamerz. The collaboration goes live from October 20, bringing a dedicated Techno Gamerz Voice experience alongside the Sunken Templar collection and themed weapon content.

The season also continues BGMI’s broader creator and WOW ecosystem, where players can move beyond simply playing maps to creating their own experiences.

WOW Gets More Powerful for Creators The 4.6 update expands BGMI’s WOW ecosystem with new experiences and upgraded creation tools.

The Steal Brainrot mode gets a Halloween update with 17 new collectible Brainrot characters inspired by Halloween, Mexico’s Day of the Dead, ghosts, werewolves and the Headless Horseman, along with a new progression currency.

A new Ghost Ship Event Mode lets players fly onto a Ghost Ship featuring a Halloween Shop and Ghost Cannonballs that can mutate and evolve Brainrot characters. The update also introduces the Brainrot Wand, which transforms players into a Halloween Brainrot, while B.DUCK Pool Party brings a new competitive experience on floating platforms.

For creators, the WOW Mobile Editor gets upgrades across creation, gameplay, performance and customisation, along with higher platform limits and new tools, tutorials and debugging features. More than 50,000 maps have been created on WOW to date, of which over 35,000 are live and playable. Over 23 million BGMI players have tried the mode, and close to one million play it every day.

A Full Season of New Content Beyond its headline experiences, BGMI 4.6 brings a new slate of collections and progression systems throughout the season. The update introduces Platinum Soulmeister from September 25, followed by Sanguine Sonata from October 25 and Umbral Scorpius from November 1.

The season is designed to keep evolving well beyond launch day - moving from the supernatural world of Midnight Hunters into Ocean Odyssey, Kiaraa’s Diwali world, creator collaborations, global IPs and a wider calendar of festive and community experiences.

BGMI 4.6: Key Dates at a Glance • Sep 16: BGMI 4.6 Update goes live; Midnight Hunters begins; Lincoln Motor Cruize launches • Sep 21: One Punch Man Spin + Mini Royale Pass launches • Sep 25: Platinum Soulmeister Gold Spin begins • Sep 30: Ocean Odyssey returns to Erangel; B.DUCK collaboration concludes • Oct 8: Kiaraa arrives in BGMI; Kiaraa Nakshatra Spin begins • Oct 20: Techno Gamerz collaboration goes live • Oct 22: BGMI’s first India-built Diwali Prize Path begins • Oct 25: Sanguine Sonata Gold Spin begins • Oct 28: Legendary Voice Pack Crate featuring Shreeman Legend, Snax and iPreet launches • Nov 1: Umbral Scorpius Gold Spin begins • Nov 9: Lincoln Motor Cruize collaboration concludes • Nov 15: Diwali Prize Path concludes • Nov 16: Midnight Hunters and Ocean Odyssey conclude About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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