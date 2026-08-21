KRAFTON India Rolls Out Fresh Redeem Codes for August 21, Unveils Exclusive Cyber Icon - Vector

• Latest code drop brings the Cyber Icon - Vector and a host of other in-game rewards

Advertisement

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Advertisement

Bengaluru, 21 August 2026: KRAFTON India continues the redeem code series for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, with today's drop giving players another opportunity to claim the sleek Cyber Icon - Vector, alongside a selection of other in-game rewards.

Advertisement

The anniversary update continues to bring fresh experiences to the Battlegrounds, with content creator CarryMinati joining BGMI as a fully playable character. Players can explore a custom World of Wonder (WOW) map inspired by his persona, take on a dedicated Boss Battle and discover an exclusive collection created in collaboration with NotYourType. For BGMI’s community of over 260 million registered Indian players, these additions offer more ways to experience the 4.5 season at no extra cost.

Today’s featured reward, the Cyber Icon - Vector, brings a futuristic, cyber-inspired look to the iconic weapon, adding another distinctive collectible to the season’s growing lineup. The 50 redeem codes also give players access to a range of other limited-time in-game rewards, continuing BGMI’s daily rewards initiative throughout the season.

Advertisement

The redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed exclusively through BGMI’s official website.

General Redeem Codes

1. LLZBZ8JX9NHJ4ABT

2. LLZCZMFKF6X74UHF

3. LLZDZ3EU34DJ5P9E

4. LLZEZKTGTXTFQ4JT

5. LLZFZUX6QRPSHNC6

6. LLZGZ4QTD9K8TTH6

7. LLZHZD6PSQMK3C7D

8. LLZIZFA9JX5UP46W

9. LLZJZDWR3F8XUGBM

10. LLZKZT4BKBT6AVWG

11. LLZLZDPRQ36UTU5N

12. LLZMZRNGNJNWH3KH

13. LLZNZR8RSGWTQAAV

14. LLZOZJCVXB36J54P

15. LLZPZU67P8NGEWXS

16. LLZQZGRSHJ837RVF

17. LLZRZETT4CMF98V6

18. LLZVZN8R5N7JMR8U

19. LLZTZ7VJGKJ6XJBQ

20. LLZUZU7N5XGB658P

21. LLZBAZEBUEBB35J8

22. LLZBBZMJGTXUDDPN

23. LLZBCZ4CFXBXGD67

24. LLZBDZJ7W934SE4M

25. LLZBEZB85M69MES5

26. LLZBFZV9MUG5SJ3Q

27. LLZBGZN4VU5APMXQ

28. LLZBHZWDJRS5W594

29. LLZBIZ8EVWPGFX5N

30. LLZBJZQXGJ9SPF3H

31. LLZBKZM8X7STDWUJ

32. LLZBLZRG4GEXRAVX

33. LLZBMZXU3VNXAWME

34. LLZBNZ5EG6T74JSH

35. LLZBOZ8D4GAKKM3D

36. LLZBPZVADURJCKXX

37. LLZBQZ4779M8XJJD

38. LLZBRZ56HD5A896E

39. LLZBVZ4639J43H96

40. LLZBTZ5GKPDTDA9N

41. LLZBUZ7AQMXK94DK

42. LLZCAZ6UR43AJF9V

43. LLZCBZC4W78EXR7P

44. LLZCCZ99EXFFVG99

45. LLZCDZGRVEXB6EXX

46. LLZCEZF9FFXB94HG

47. LLZCFZCDVBKCW357

48. LLZCGZBDQ5KD4XQM

49. LLZCHZUT5EG458HC

50. LLZCIZDGHHXS5FC6

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

• Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)