• Players will be able to claim the New LincoIn Vehicles along with a selection of in-game rewards • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 7 September 2026: KRAFTON India is set to introduce a new set of redeem codes for BGMI, giving players a chance to get their hands on the New Lincoln Vehicles along with additional in-game rewards as part of the upcoming 4.6 Update.

Adding to the excitement around BGMI’s 4.6 update, the game is set to bring a touch of luxury to the battleground through its collaboration with Lincoln, featuring two iconic car models in two colors each. The collaboration will bring distinct luxury-inspired designs and themed customisation options to the game, adding a new dimension to the driving experience.

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The New Lincoln Vehicles will add a premium automotive touch to BGMI, blending Lincoln’s signature sophistication with distinctive in-game designs. 50 redeem codes will be up for grabs, giving players a chance to get behind the wheel of these exclusive vehicles.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. LVZBZ3T7H385N9NH 2. LVZCZQWW66V5KQGV 3. LVZDZCCR6QQFQN9J 4. LVZEZQVFNCKD9JBQ 5. LVZFZSACH3HB3QWS 6. LVZGZJ8PBTNAUDTF 7. LVZHZMWRVBAQNP53 8. LVZIZKUV9PJ9JNST 9. LVZJZQKERR54JQHU 10. LVZKZDSP53WF7NCU 11. LVZLZ3TJNC9PTEMW 12. LVZMZ755BVWGXM7V 13. LVZNZPDNQJU5HHAA 14. LVZOZMS5F38W58BK 15. LVZPZEJKVKVM3VQG 16. LVZQZDN57BN9BATB 17. LVZRZGS4PKV59C7N 18. LVZVZNNQP3QGRCFW 19. LVZTZGNT34PPCRUJ 20. LVZUZ5UCF6RD8HVA 21. LVZBAZ7G7P3G75HA 22. LVZBBZ3XXRGVN69K 23. LVZBCZ54GMDJP35V 24. LVZBDZJ6JFKVXXJN 25. LVZBEZPS8AJESVVN 26. LVZBFZ8BNK9UKEGV 27. LVZBGZK33P4DK4J3 28. LVZBHZAXG3T3C4R9 29. LVZBIZ4G5C5BMX9B 30. LVZBJZWDS4XSWN5Q 31. LVZBKZM7XGUNKFRT 32. LVZBLZDVNWN7RS8K 33. LVZBMZ7WEEBRE78B 34. LVZBNZJRPWAWDKNG 35. LVZBOZNVTQN8TVP6 36. LVZBPZFDEG6WBGJ8 37. LVZBQZM57HMK4XXG 38. LVZBRZSJWKAG8HMC 39. LVZBVZG3EHU675PX 40. LVZBTZPNNA33C7H7 41. LVZBUZR9KQCRSRC3 42. LVZCAZFXNFBPRG9T 43. LVZCBZT4XD8NBSJE 44. LVZCCZDRM4X66CPG 45. LVZCDZG8FKHC9F5E 46. LVZCEZRV8QPBV9XP 47. LVZCFZWWQHJJN493 48. LVZCGZ5QHG9RAHT7 49. LVZCHZEN49NGCQFP 50. LVZCIZCDP5W597EH Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

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• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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