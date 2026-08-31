KRAFTON India Unleashes the Dracostride - UZI with New BGMI Redeem Codes on August 31

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: KRAFTON India's redeem code run continues as part of the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, with this drop putting the Dracostride - UZI, along with a range of other in-game rewards, into players' hands.

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This code drop arrives as BGMI's World of Wonder (WOW) mode keeps growing into its own destination, with more than 50,000 creator-built maps now live, 23 million players who've explored it, and close to a million logging in daily.For BGMI's 260 million Indian players, that's two live threads to follow this week: chasing redeem codes, and discovering what fellow players have built inside WOW.

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The Dracostride - UZI brings a fierce, dragon-forged look to one of BGMI's most recognisable weapons. Scaled armour plating, an ember-lit finish and a signature roar effect on unsheathe give the skin a dramatic presence on the battlegrounds. Players can also unlock other limited-time rewards from the 50 redeem codes released as part of this drop.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1. LPZBZFKXT9P3UBMS

2. LPZCZETK5GR5TWWA

3. LPZDZGK6DC97AFWK

4. LPZEZHMD68TPPS96

5. LPZFZFE45R4R6965

6. LPZGZ7E9WQCQTGU6

7. LPZHZJQBNXNXW6F6

8. LPZIZ9F4VGX78X75

9. LPZJZVCBA5FVF9EH

10. LPZKZJ5F77UUNFS9

11. LPZLZFRUK8FDUVXB

12. LPZMZCJBVVDGJ8JS

13. LPZNZVPAQET7Q8MA

14. LPZOZKS7KFP3S6TF

15. LPZPZJ6964ARBRJP

16. LPZQZHB58B95WR69

17. LPZRZPUBH6TSQMTJ

18. LPZVZ9K79VEMPQ85

19. LPZTZ4PKMAN7BUGE

20. LPZUZUEW7BAF96HK

21. LPZBAZRBWDD8FA6W

22. LPZBBZ7SGMWVBJ5A

23. LPZBCZWHAJJNUH9Q

24. LPZBDZDEEP4C48FU

25. LPZBEZFERG44BKR8

26. LPZBFZMDNBG7UVW7

27. LPZBGZ34JCQ6DR5W

28. LPZBHZ8JSPB34DHP

29. LPZBIZT58MGA4WKD

30. LPZBJZWR9FT7964M

31. LPZBKZ7NHDAAG7HR

32. LPZBLZQBBHEPMHR5

33. LPZBMZRKM7NNUJJK

34. LPZBNZVT7XAVAV8D

35. LPZBOZ39WGCRTABW

36. LPZBPZQDKPKUK9FA

37. LPZBQZKTBU3SCSE8

38. LPZBRZ9WHE6VCCVK

39. LPZBVZKFNDS3SPB4

40. LPZBTZFS96UQDEST

41. LPZBUZSUDR3PM6K4

42. LPZCAZJK6G7RXCS7

43. LPZCBZR4CVPBPN64

44. LPZCCZC8R569C8D4

45. LPZCDZ55V5DUPUMW

46. LPZCEZQMHCDSD9UM

47. PZCFZGUVW8XD9G4

48. LPZCGZUKD7A84AD9

49. LPZCHZHCV9ANS97D

50. LPZCIZMMK5GPK4AK

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

* Expired codes can no longer be used.

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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