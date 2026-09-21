HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Players have a new item to chase as KRAFTON India releases the Secret Legacy Backpack, the latest addition to BGMI's redeem code lineup.

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The launch lands as BGMI's 4.6 Update keeps players engaged with a steady stream of new content, with the Midnight Hunters theme mode currently active and drawing players into its shadowy, high-stakes take on the game, while Kiaraa's in-game activity is set to arrive soon, adding fresh anticipation to the update's rollout. The returning Ocean Odyssey mode continues to give players an aquatic-themed alternative to explore, letting them dive back into its underwater world whenever they need a break from the usual battleground action.

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The Secret Legacy Backpack is built around a weathered, heirloom-style design, with aged leather panels, antique buckles, and an engraved emblem that hints at a story from the past. This release ships with 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a set of limited-time rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1. MHZBZ8JE7XT7VU6K

2. MHZCZ9BG7NW4JNSF

3. MHZDZ9EDTSH7HW6G

4. MHZEZPXAC8XEWNJC

5. MHZFZWWW99SRUB66

6. MHZGZXWF3RU5KRG6

7. MHZHZHDVSPK8S8U7

8. MHZIZBFWN8SFW95U

9. MHZJZTN5S6HBFUWS

10. MHZKZEFMQMBFCV49

11. MHZLZ847ND88DQ4W

12. MHZMZKX7AC4X9TQ8

13. MHZNZSQPP5M8UMB7

14. MHZOZCK3NWD7K7H9

15. MHZPZTVW6SVQHBKH

16. MHZQZVKG9XD3BEFW

17. MHZRZ5CVUC7UQPJ6

18. MHZVZCABQ7RG69PB

19. MHZTZCGVAQKNBMFB

20. MHZUZ8B6VEXBNNAA

21. MHZBAZHD3RG5K99M

22. MHZBBZWA9FV6CM7S

23. MHZBCZ6Q9F5MEHHD

24. MHZBDZRC58FXTCV6

25. MHZBEZUTSGV9K797

26. MHZBFZ8GHC4VBJHU

27. MHZBGZSH3X88ABAE

28. MHZBHZ3C7HU9CJD9

29. MHZBIZAHEWTUV4J4

30. MHZBJZMETFKWA4A3

31. MHZBKZGXD7S45BCK

32. MHZBLZRBTSGDRMGH

33. MHZBMZ6E845ADWS5

34. MHZBNZAK53EJEBHD

35. MHZBOZTP9AHFM35W

36. MHZBPZBMUXPFGSWG

37. MHZBQZVMQJPNQR5X

38. MHZBRZR7NWWWFS6P

39. MHZBVZRHMHH9BHXW

40. MHZBTZFXX8QKWM6H

41. MHZBUZVJ57U8B3S7

42. MHZCAZ89C6FD85JJ

43. MHZCBZ99HS5XSK6X

44. MHZCCZVUS46XUCVB

45. MHZCDZEW8JHR5346

46. MHZCEZMMDUXGR75B

47. MHZCFZTJXQNXD4SR

48. MHZCGZ3RTMUBS4AX

49. MHZCHZRPCB8MS9UB

50. MHZCIZNQCH4EWNST

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

* Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

* Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

* Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

* Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

* Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

* Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

* Expired codes can no longer be used.

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

* If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

* Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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