KRAFTON India Unveils Fresh BGMI Redeem Codes Featuring Exclusive Mecha Ant Backpack

• 50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 13 August 2026: KRAFTON India today rolled out another set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to the exclusive Mecha Ant Backpack and a fresh assortment of in-game rewards from the game's landmark 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.

Advertisement

BGMI 4.5 Update continues to expand BGMI’s entertainment universe, with CarryMinati joining the Battlegrounds as a fully playable in-game character. The collaboration brings the creator to life through a dedicated World of Wonder (WOW) map, an exclusive Boss Battle and a collection designed by NotYourType, offering players new ways to experience the season beyond traditional gameplay. With more than 260 million registered Indian players, the latest code drop gives the community another opportunity to engage with the season’s content at no cost.

Advertisement

At the centre of this latest drop is the Mecha Ant Backpack, featuring a distinctive mechanical-inspired design that adds a fresh collectible to players’ inventories. Alongside the marquee reward, the 50 redeem codes offer players access to a selection of additional limited-time in-game rewards, extending BGMI’s ongoing efforts to bring exclusive content and community-focused rewards to its player base.

Advertisement

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. LJZBZWMF36K3UBCS 2. LJZCZBEA8UQBV8X5 3. LJZDZEUDPWSW9DGF 4. LJZEZNX8RMGT87PG 5. LJZFZBAVJM46RSCR 6. LJZGZNCRD7G5G5X5 7. LJZHZDC8DFFQ98UT 8. LJZIZSRHRPU5PCAE 9. LJZJZ67JFJ9R56CJ 10. LJZKZ398SU47HMC6 11. LJZLZ6XESVG5DQKR 12. LJZMZJDDBFUBGJA4 13. LJZNZ9U46RRU48SE 14. LJZOZ569WKDUV56U 15. LJZPZDQC84QJPDER 16. LJZQZDSFK5J5TPB7 17. LJZRZCBUBQFV9AMP 18. LJZVZRMNVNBP8A93 19. LJZTZTMQGRQA33EG 20. LJZUZARWRP8HGAE6 21. LJZBAZXDEJMA7F3R 22. LJZBBZATJGD7XNXQ 23. LJZBCZAUENBTX7A8 24. LJZBDZ66JAUAHQVJ 25. LJZBEZC47E8XK4XD 26. LJZBFZXFG7CFGEHH 27. LJZBGZWCVFNQNVE3 28. LJZBHZAXQD96HHMM 29. LJZBIZVPUUGCP43G 30. LJZBJZFT9B7KBWMS 31. LJZBKZB7R7UVW7DV 32. LJZBLZ7WU3S7F3WE 33. LJZBMZTMX4H374U7 34. LJZBNZSKVTTRA4U4 35. LJZBOZR6C6CBUHQN 36. LJZBPZQ3J9WQRJP5 37. LJZBQZ6CWN5WKTNX 38. LJZBRZ4J3PXJ3SR3 39. LJZBVZW4NXF8Q7SP 40. LJZBTZ4TFQBKE5CF 41. LJZBUZBUAQS8NXRU 42. LJZCAZ8MS67X89RG 43. LJZCBZGF848NX8KB 44. LJZCCZFSABRFJ54S 45. LJZCDZQBE3P9CA6W 46. LJZCEZQTXTXJT48K 47. LJZCFZUFMU7CQPXH 48. LJZCGZJT8KT47XP6 49. LJZCHZHA7RNRXVHB 50. LJZCIZXNJD9D6Q48 Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Advertisement

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)