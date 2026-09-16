KRAFTON India Unveils 'Kiaraa': the First Made-In-India BGMI Character With a World of Her Own

• Designed end to end by KRAFTON India’s in-house art team, Kiaraa follows Anamika - BGMI’s first original character IP created in India. She is the first Made-in-India character to arrive with her own lore, her own location on the map and a full collection built around her.

• Kiaraa arrives with a Boss Battle built around her, an Indian Bazaar on Erangel, the Kiaraa Nakshatra collection and BGMI's first Prize Path built for India, available to BGMI players from October 8th onwards.

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Click Here to watch the Kiara_Cinematic_Teaser.mp4 Bengaluru, September 15, 2026: KRAFTON India today announced ‘Kiaraa’, the first original in-game character IP (intellectual property) its in-house art team has created for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), entirely in India, and exclusively for Indian players. She is the first character designed in India to arrive with her own origin story, her own location on Erangel and a full collection built around her. Kiaraa enters BGMI as a part of the 4.6 update and will be live from October 8, 2026 onwards.

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Over five years, most of the characters and worlds arriving in BGMI have either been licensed from global franchises or built around celebrities who already had an audience. Anamika changed that in 2025 as the first character KRAFTON India created in-house, and was well received by players. Kiaraa carries that work forward, with a first-ever BGMI world built around her.

Shyam Deshpande, Director - Art, KRAFTON India, said: “Anamika gave us a starting point last year. Kiaraa had to go further - a character who arrives with a place, a story, and a reason to be on the island. The peacock became her signature, and it runs through everything: the lamps in the Bazaar courtyard, the glider, the buggy, the detailing on the Nakshatra Set. The discipline was making each of those read as Indian craft while holding the finish our players expect from a top-tier collection like X-Suits and Gilt Sets. Getting her to feel like she had always belonged on Erangel was the hard part, and it is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to for everything we design here.” The Origin Story of Kiaraa No one knows when Kiaraa arrived in Erangel. Some say she came with the first drop. Others believe she emerged from the ancient tunnels beneath Stalber, called into existence by the island itself. The legends agree on one thing: she appears when greed, betrayal and cowardice spread among Erangel’s warriors. She does not come to conquer the island. She comes to judge those who fight on it.

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Srinjoy Das, Director, Marketing and Product Management, KRAFTON India, said, “Indian players have shaped BGMI for five years, and Kiaraa is built for them. She arrives with an origin story, a Bazaar players can walk through, and a Boss Battle fought inside it - which means she lives in the game rather than appearing in a Spin. Everything around her is exclusive to players in India. The Aura Set is now India’s flagship collection, and we look forward to delighting our fans every year with our creations.Anamika showed us what an original Indian character could be; Kiaraa is what happens when we build a world around one. There is more to come this Diwali.” The Bazaar: A Festive Wonderland That Players Walk Into: Kiaraa’s arrival brings a festive Bazaar to Erangel as a new point of interest - a space players enter, move through and explore, with the risk of an ambush around every corner. It is the second India-themed location in BGMI, after the Stepwell in 2025, and it is dressed for Diwali. The Bazaar is also where Kiaraa’s Test and boss battle takes place.

Kiaraa’s Test (Kiaraa Boss Battle) Drop into the Bazaar, Erangel’s newest hot drop, and search the courtyard for four peacock-shaped lamps. Follow the blue indicators, activate all four summon points, and Kiaraa awakens.

The fight zone then turns into a dome of colour piercing the night sky, and Kiaraa challenges every squad willing to enter the blue-bordered Boss Fight Zone. Armed with her bow, she unleashes volleys and calls arrows down from above. Squads that work together and come through it take the rewards.

The Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection Kiaraa’s arrival brings a full lineup, available through the Kiaraa Nakshatra Spin: • Kiaraa Nakshatra Set - her signature outfit and the flagship of the collection • Divine Peacock Glider - built in the same intricate design language • Divine Radiance SCAR-L - an upgradable weapon skin • Divine Chariot Buggy • Arrow Rain Emote • Divine Edge Machete Players can also visit the Kiaraa Exchange Center, take on Kiaraa Arena challenges, and collect daily login rewards through the event BGMI’s First Indian Prize Path Running alongside Kiaraa is the Diwali Prize Path, the first Prize Path BGMI has built for India. It runs across 20 levels of festive progression from October 22 to November 15, with rewards including the Revel 01 Set and the Diwali Gold Set.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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