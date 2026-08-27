KRAFTON India Unveils New Redeem Codes for August 26, Featuring the Exclusive Suave Master Set

• Fresh code drop delivers the Suave Master Set alongside a range of in-game rewards • Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 26 August 2026: KRAFTON India keeps the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update celebrations moving with another redeem code drop, this time bringing players the polished Suave Master Set along with a variety of other in-game rewards.

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The anniversary update sees content creator CarryMinati arrive in BGMI as a fully playable character, backed by a purpose-built World of Wonder (WOW) map based on his persona, a signature Boss Battle, and a collection developed in partnership with NotYourType, giving BGMI's community of over 260 million registered Indian players a new experience at no additional cost.

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Adding to this season's collectibles is the Suave Master Set, defined by its refined, dapper styling and giving players yet another incentive to return to the battlegrounds. Across the 50 redeem codes released, players can also discover a mix of other limited-time rewards alongside the featured set.

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Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

General Redeem Codes 1. LNZBZAREHDBCQWKP 2. LNZCZFFH4MMU9MES 3. LNZDZ6XWD3U3DEHD 4. LNZEZVRAEP6TJNH9 5. LNZFZ885GXH6SDT7 6. LNZGZPBQWRWMUWRS 7. LNZHZJEFCGJB77T9 8. LNZIZU9FEF86PBTG 9. LNZJZ4VAKPNSVPAM 10. LNZKZTDWEBPUGP9J 11. LNZLZ6PHGA88QME9 12. LNZMZVWDKHKEB3CH 13. LNZNZPNQS85TWASR 14. LNZOZPH9X44KGBVX 15. LNZPZTPAKH5Q3N4Q 16. LNZQZSUH5KV3CGU5 17. LNZRZQVQMUNRFA36 18. LNZVZE6PTPPJJ47C 19. LNZTZVN3RQKVWQ8F 20. LNZUZ5GVVRJTVCPP 21. LNZBAZ4R7NERQDDJ 22. LNZBBZ4PA3DP3Q3K 23. LNZBCZA38ECTV76V 24. LNZBDZFACT6D98CX 25. LNZBEZE3E5MQEU5P 26. LNZBFZD8SUTU9EJN 27. LNZBGZC43R7PE4AJ 28. LNZBHZ4T7V64KWRH 29. LNZBIZ3X997WC95K 30. LNZBJZXCJ6HKKXP9 31. LNZBKZKA6P3GK4VX 32. LNZBLZRQGX9K3M4V 33. LNZBMZDCHME6GQCN 34. LNZBNZKPHEA87PRX 35. LNZBOZPA5PMJJT6A 36. LNZBPZCXBU93CW7N 37. LNZBQZRTMH8HHK5E 38. LNZBRZU678WMMNSR 39. LNZBVZ75VUM8F7SR 40. LNZBTZKXNB6CWV83 41. LNZBUZ9VWXXMAB5E 42. LNZCAZGSK99MTDJX 43. LNZCBZTNCUCXGUJV 44. LNZCCZRTT8ESEU5Q 45. LNZCDZJJ3A9BH9N9 46. LNZCEZJX7H4JS4D6 47. LNZCFZRTNPRJKN4J 48. LNZCGZCMUG35RA8S 49. LNZCHZRNC6FWQJUD 50. LNZCIZ96BQFFX5CT Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

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• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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