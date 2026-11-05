KRAFTON India’s KIGI PitchFest at IGDC 2026 Brings Together Eight Indie Studios from 300+ Applications

HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: KRAFTON India’s Gaming Incubator (KIGI) successfully concluded its fourth PitchFest competition at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2026 on October 30 at the Chennai Trade Centre, bringing together eight shortlisted game development studios to showcase their games before an industry jury.

Advertisement

Selected from over 300 applications, the participating studios presented their games to a 12-member jury comprising industry experts from India, South Korea and the US. The event witnessed an attendance of over 100 participants, highlighting the growing interest in India's independent game development ecosystem.

Advertisement

The eight participating studios were AbhiTechGames, Arckon Arts, Team Quasar, Compiling Shaders Games, Kalp, Xigma Games, Tandoori Pixels Pvt. Ltd. and 2Tellers Studio Pvt. Ltd. Each studio was given 10 minutes to present its pitch and demonstrate gameplay, followed by a 10-minute question-and-answer session with the jury.

The shortlisted studios were selected based on their readiness to present their games, with preference given to teams that had a playable build, a clear pitch deck and strong alignment between their founders, teams and the KIGI programme. The platform provided participating studios with an opportunity to receive feedback, engage with mentors and interact with industry leaders as they explored the next stage of their development journey.

Advertisement

The event also celebrated achievements within the KIGI ecosystem, with EvolX Studio winning the Game of the Year (Upcoming Mobile) category. The recognition further underscores the potential of emerging Indian studios to develop original gaming experiences and build titles for wider audiences.

The 2026 edition builds on KIGI’s expanding approach to supporting Indian game developers. Following its Cohort 4 expansion, the programme supports both early-stage teams and studios, who have built games that are at a more mature stage, including those developing mobile titles in beta or soft launch and PC games with live Steam demos. This creates a pathway for developers at different stages of development to progress from concept towards market readiness.

Building on the progress of KIGI-supported studios

The progress of studios associated with KIGI highlights the range of opportunities available to Indian game developers. At IGDC 2026, Advaita Interactive, a team from the KIGI ecosystem, and which was part of its third cohort, received an award nomination for Best Art Direction at the India Game Awards 2026.

Building on the success of Frontier Paladin, developed by Mumbai-based Singular Scheme, which was recognised as Upcoming PC/Console Game of the Year at IGDC 2025, KIGI continues to build momentum in supporting India's indie gaming ecosystem. The programme's latest cohort further reflects this progress, with two KIGI-associated studios receiving award nominations at IGDC 2026. These achievements highlight the growing talent within India's independent gaming community and the diversity of original games being developed across platforms.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming response to KIGI PitchFest this year,which received over 300 applications from aspiring game developers within just 30 days of opening applications,” said Anuj Sahani, Head of Krafton India Incubator Programme. “The number of enquiries received by the KIGI team is also a testament to the growing interest in the programme and the opportunities it offers to help developers achieve their goals. It is great to see India’s indie gaming community building momentum, with this year’s shortlisted teams bringing forward games across diverse genres and platforms. The jury, comprising experts from varied domains including product, design, art and strategy, brought valuable perspectives to the pitches. We look forward to continuing to support promising Indian studios as they develop their ideas and take their games to the next stage.”

Through initiatives such as KIGI PitchFest, KRAFTON India continues to create meaningful opportunities for Indian game development teams to showcase their work, receive industry guidance and access pathways that can help them take their original games from development to market.

About KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI)

KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) is a mentorship-focused incubation program launched in 2023 to support and accelerate India's game development ecosystem. Designed to nurture emerging game developers, it provides financial assistance, hands-on mentorship from globally renowned industry veterans, and access to KRAFTON’s vast suite of resources. Participants receive financial assistance ranging between $50,000 and $150,000, along with expert guidance from seasoned professionals based across India, South Korea, and other key gaming ecosystems the world over, equipping them with the tools to build successful games. Beyond incubation, KIGI also opens avenues for publishing, venture capital funding, and potential equity investment from KRAFTON. The inaugural and second cohorts together comprise 10 studios nationwide. With the third cohort now underway, KIGI continues to empower Indian game developers in creating globally competitive, high-quality games.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India's game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)