HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: KRAFTON India today rolled out the Real Cricket 5.3 update, headlined by One-Over Duel - a new asynchronous player-versus-player mode that compresses an entire contest into a single, six-ball over. The update also brings a new competitive multiplayer season, a redesigned player card interface, and squad updates across several international cricket tours and tournaments, keeping the game’s rosters in step with the cricket India is watching right now.

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“The hardest part of competitive play on mobile has never been cricket - it’s getting two people online at the same moment,” said Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON Incubator Program & Director, Publishing, KRAFTON India. “We built One-Over Duel to be asynchronous precisely so that barrier disappears: you send a challenge, and your rival answers on their own time. That reflects how we’re thinking about Real Cricket’s next chapter under KRAFTON - lowering the bar to real, head-to-head competition so it fits the moments players already have, rather than asking them to schedule their day around a match.Together with the refreshed multiplayer season and updated squads, this update gives players even more reasons to return to Real Cricket and stay connected to the cricket they follow.”

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What's New in the September Update

One-Over Duel: Six Balls, One Over, One Winner

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Real Cricket introduces One-Over Duel, a new asynchronous 1v1 PvP mode where players compete in a single over of batting. Rather than playing live, head-to-head, each player bats independently, and whoever scores more runs across their over wins the duel, with an innings ending early if a player loses two wickets. Players can challenge opponents anytime, anywhere, without needing both sides online at the same time; the rival is simply notified to play their turn. Winning duels earns XP and exclusive milestone rewards, giving players a fast, accessible competitive format built for a quick match between overs of their day.

Multiplayer Season Update

A new competitive multiplayer season is now live, giving players a fresh leaderboard to climb as part of Real Cricket's ongoing competitive progression.

Multiplayer Card UI Refresh

Multiplayer player cards have been revamped with an updated look and feel, aimed at delivering a sharper, more immersive experience for players.

Tournament Squad Updates

Squads have been updated across several key cricket tournaments and series, including the International squad update, USA Cricket league, West Indies Premier League, Lanka Super League- keeping the game's rosters aligned with current international cricket.

Availability

The Real Cricket 5.3 update is live now for all players on Android and iOS.

Together, the additions reflect Real Cricket's continued focus on giving players faster, more competitive ways to engage with the sport, whether they have a spare minute for a quick duel or want to track their favourite teams through the current cricket calendar.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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