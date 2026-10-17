KRAFTON Introduces ‘Battlin’ to Unify Competitive Gaming in India; Tournament Discovery, Hosting and Transparent Rewards on One Platform

• The unified gaming tournament platform launches BGMI-first - one home for players, hosts and communities, with a clear path from participation to recognition

• Platform debuts with Battlin Open Season 1 - registrations open through 1st November with 5000+ slots available; competition runs 2-29 November 2026, with a ₹20,00,000 prize pool and a BGIS slot on the line

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Hyderabad, October 17, 2026: KRAFTON today unveiled Battlin, India's first unified gaming tournament platform that enables discovery, participation, recognition and transparent rewards for competitive play. BGMI-first at launch, Battlin is designed to make competitive gaming more accessible, organised and transparent - so that finding, joining or hosting a tournament is no longer a challenge in itself.

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BGMI in India has no shortage of competition; what it has lacked is structure around it. Serious players compete through room IDs shared in group chats, entries collected across third-party apps, and results settled by screenshot. Battlin brings the key stages of a tournament into one place: players can discover and register for open tournaments, compete, and track results, with tournaments running daily. They can join without needing personal connections or an invitation, while reward conditions and disbursement timelines are visible in-app before they register.

For tournament organisers, Battlin simplifies the work of setting up and running competitions. Creation, registration, scheduling, room management, participant notifications, results and reward disbursement are brought together on the platform, with automated brackets, rooms and notifications reducing the administrative load - so hosting a tournament takes an evening, not a week. Crucially, reward disbursement is handled by the platform rather than by whoever organised the match, bringing greater transparency to the tournament experience.

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Battlin also aims to strengthen grassroots competitive gaming by creating more opportunities for players to participate and work towards recognition. Individuals, creators, colleges, gaming cafés and gaming organisations can host tournaments on the same infrastructure as official ones, enabling communities to build their own competitions and audiences on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, James Yongkwan Kim, Lead – Battlin, KRAFTON, said: "India has a strong base of competitive players and passionate communities, but the path from playing casually to competing seriously is often fragmented. With Battlin, we want to make competitive play more accessible - so a player can discover and join a tournament without depending on contacts or an invitation, and without travelling between cities to find one. By bringing tournament discovery, participation and transparent rewards together in one place, Battlin gives competitive players greater visibility, wider access to tournaments across India, and a clearer route from grassroots participation to recognition."

The platform debuts with Battlin Open Season 1, the first tournament organised on Battlin. Registrations are now open through 1 November 2026 on the platform, with 5000+ slots available; competition begins 2 November across two tracks and culminates in the Track 2 Finale on 29 November 2026, where the first Battlin Open champion will be crowned. The winning Track 1 team earns a BGIS slot and a prize pool of ₹5,00,000, and Track 2 carries a prize pool of ₹15,00,000 - with results tracked on the platform and rewards disbursed transparently

Across all of this, competition on Battlin is decided by skill, with rewards following results - there is no wagering, no staking and no betting mechanic.

By bringing players and organisers onto one platform, Battlin is built to make competitive gaming more accessible - with skill at the heart of competition, and transparent processes supporting participation at every stage.

About Battlin:

Battlin is a tournament platform built for competitive gaming in India, mobile-first and BGMI-first at launch. It brings tournament discovery, registration, scheduling, room management, results capture, participant communication and reward disbursement into a single place - for players and for the hosts who run competitions for their communities. Tournaments run daily, brackets and rooms are managed automatically, and rewards are disbursed transparently. By lowering the barrier to competitive play and giving structure to grassroots tournaments, Battlin creates a clear path from open participation to recognition.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

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