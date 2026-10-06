Krasha to launch India-focused litigation finance platform

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Krasha Financial Services, a private market firm, is preparing to launch a dedicated litigation finance platform in the fourth quarter of FY2026-27, marking the firm's entry into legal finance.

The global litigation funding market is estimated at approximately US$29 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to more than US$43 billion by 2031. India remains an early-stage market for litigation finance, despite the size of its underlying legal market. The country has more than 50 million pending cases.

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Krasha sees an opportunity to bring more institutional private capital into financing large commercial claims where claim quality, recovery prospects and duration can be assessed.

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Litigation finance has demonstrated strong historical returns in mature markets. Burford Capital, listed on the NYSE, has reported a 26% IRR on concluded cases over a 15-year period, reflecting the return potential of the asset class, driven by the successful resolution and monetisation of large commercial claims.

The proposed platform will focus on commercial and high-value disputes with a minimum claim value of US$10 million, with a target maximum duration of five years. Potential opportunities will be evaluated based on the underlying merits of the claim, enforceability, counterparty strength, expected recovery, jurisdiction and estimated time to resolution.

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Krasha is also in advanced-stage discussions with a UK-based legal-finance company for a potential strategic partnership. The proposed partnership is expected to bring international legal-finance expertise, case-underwriting capabilities and access to global legal-finance networks to the proposed India platform.

The platform will focus on commercial litigation, arbitration, insolvency-related claims and enforcement proceedings, targeting opportunities where the underlying claim, recovery potential and path to resolution provide sufficient visibility for institutional capital.

“We see a clear opportunity to build a litigation finance platform around larger commercial claims in India. The combination of private capital, rigorous legal underwriting and a global legal-finance partnership gives us a strong starting point as we enter the segment,” said Avdhesh Singh, CFO at Krasha.

The proposed platform will operate separately from Krasha's digital neo-financing platform focused on asset-backed structured finance transactions. Krasha is currently evaluating opportunities across real estate and private credit in the MMR and NCR markets, with a target deployment of approximately ₹1,200 crore in FY2026-27.

Krasha is also preparing its proposed Category-II Alternative Investment Fund, Prism Strategy, targeting approximately US$60–70 million, subject to regulatory approvals and investor participation.

The litigation finance platform is expected to be launched in Q4 FY2026-27, subject to completion of the proposed partnership, structuring and applicable regulatory requirements. (ANI)

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