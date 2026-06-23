Kratikal Tech Limited IPO Opens on June 30, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI driven, Software-as-a-Service based cybersecurity company, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on June 30, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 39.69 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

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The issue size is 29,40,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 128 - ₹ 135 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

- QIB Anchor Portion - Upto 8,31,000 Equity Shares

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- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 5,58,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 4,23,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 9,78,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 1,50,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Investment in Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE and Threatcop AI Inc, USA (subsidiaries) for expenditure towards sales & marketing activities and development of workforce resources, Investment in product development, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Monday, June 29, 2026. The Issue will open on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 and will close on Thursday, July 02, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

Mr. Pavan Kumar, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Kratikal Tech Limited expressed, "The cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly, and organizations today require intelligent, proactive, and comprehensive solutions to safeguard their people, processes, and technology. At Kratikal Tech, we have built a differentiated AI-driven cybersecurity platform that enables enterprises to strengthen their cyber resilience and stay ahead of emerging threats.

The launch of our IPO represents a significant milestone in our journey and reflects the confidence we have in our business model, technology capabilities, and growth prospects. The proceeds from the issue will enable us to accelerate our global expansion, strengthen our product portfolio, invest in innovation, and further enhance our sales, marketing, and talent capabilities across key markets.

As digital transformation continues to gain momentum worldwide, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow substantially. With our proven track record, strong client relationships, and scalable SaaS-led platform, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities."

About Kratikal Tech Limited:

Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI driven, Software-as-a-Service based cybersecurity company protecting more than 677 clients with a workforce 200 skilled professionals. The Company operates through two integrated business lines and services designed to reduce cyber risk and enhance organizational resilience through a unique dual-layered approach:

- People Security Management (PSM): Through its Threatcop platform, the Company mitigates human-centric cyber risks (like phishing) by assessing and training employees.

- Technology & Process Security: Under the Kratikal brand, it provides comprehensive defense for the technology stack.

Together, these offerings deliver integrated protection across the People-Process-Technology framework in an increasingly complex threat environment.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 3,671.59 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 908.08 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 614.25 Lakhs.

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