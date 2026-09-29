Kraya AI Helps Over 1,000 Indian SMBs Build AI-Led Sales Operations on WhatsApp

New Delhi [India], September 29: Kraya AI, a WhatsApp-first sales automation platform, has crossed the milestone of supporting more than 1,000 small and mid-sized businesses across India. The platform helps businesses manage enquiries, qualify leads, automate follow-ups and track sales conversations through WhatsApp.

The milestone reflects a wider shift in how Indian SMBs manage sales. For businesses in real estate, education, healthcare, fitness and logistics, WhatsApp has become a primary channel for customer enquiries. However, many sales teams still manage these conversations manually across different phone numbers, spreadsheets and disconnected systems.

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This often results in delayed responses, missed follow-ups and limited visibility for business owners. Kraya AI addresses these challenges by adding AI-powered automation to a communication channel that customers and sales teams already use.

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Turning WhatsApp Conversations Into a Sales Process

Kraya AI enables businesses to respond instantly to new enquiries, collect customer requirements and identify leads that may be ready for a sales conversation. Its AI Qualification Bot can ask relevant questions before assigning a lead to a sales representative.

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Businesses can also create automated sequences for leads who stop responding, miss an appointment or remain inactive after a product demonstration. Quick Replies, Smart Triggers, lead tags and customised sales stages help teams manage every conversation through one visible pipeline.

Instead of requiring employees to learn a complex enterprise CRM, the platform builds a structured sales process around WhatsApp. This makes it more accessible to smaller businesses with limited technology budgets or implementation resources.

“Indian SMBs do not necessarily need another complicated system. They need better control over the customer conversations already happening on WhatsApp,” said Abhyank Srinet, Founder of Kraya AI. “Our goal is to help every lead receive a timely response while giving sales teams the structure they need to follow up consistently.”

Customer Feedback Highlights Faster Responses

Kraya AI reviews and customer feedback frequently highlight faster lead responses, easier follow-up management and better visibility across sales teams. Business owners can identify unanswered enquiries, inactive leads and conversations requiring human attention without checking individual representatives’ phones.

According to company-reported client data, businesses using Kraya AI have recorded twice as many lead responses and 40% fewer opportunities lost because of delayed follow-ups. The company also reports that average sales cycles among its clients have declined from approximately 14 days to fewer than nine days.

These outcomes may vary depending on lead quality, sales volume, messaging and how each business implements the platform.

Adoption Across High-Enquiry Industries

Real estate has emerged as an important use case because brokers and developers often receive high volumes of enquiries through property portals, referrals and digital advertisements. Kraya AI can respond immediately, collect property requirements and continue following up until a sales representative takes over.

Education consultancies use similar workflows to manage student enquiries over longer decision periods. Clinics, gyms and service businesses can automate appointment reminders and reconnect with prospects who have stopped responding.

The platform is also gaining adoption among businesses in tier-two and tier-three cities, where conventional CRM systems may be considered expensive or difficult to maintain.

Kraya AI’s growth suggests that Indian SMBs are moving beyond informal WhatsApp selling. By combining AI-based qualification, automated follow-ups and a central sales pipeline, the platform is helping businesses turn everyday conversations into a more organised sales operation.

About Kraya AI

Kraya AI is a WhatsApp-first sales automation platform built for small and mid-sized businesses. Its features include AI lead qualification, automated follow-up sequences, Quick Replies, Smart Triggers, lead routing and a central CRM pipeline. The platform supports businesses across real estate, education, healthcare, fitness, logistics and other service-led industries.

Website: https://kraya-ai.com/

Media Name: Kraya AI

Email: info@kraya-ai.com

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