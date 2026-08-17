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Home / Business / KRBL Limited's Q1 FY27 PAT Rises 73% YoY; EBITDA Grows 65%

KRBL Limited's Q1 FY27 PAT Rises 73% YoY; EBITDA Grows 65%

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ANI
Updated At : 04:59 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], August 17: KRBL Limited, one of India's leading branded basmati rice companies and the company behind India Gate, the World's No.1 basmati rice brand, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. KRBL's total income stood at Rs. 1,560 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs. 1,617 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations was Rs. 1,496 crore, reflecting the impact of lower export revenue during the quarter.

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Key Financial Highlights - Q1 FY27:

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* EBITDA: Increased 65% year-on-year to Rs. 372 crore, from Rs. 225 crore.

* EBITDA margin: Expanded to 23.8% from 13.9% in Q1 FY26.

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* Profit after tax: Increased 73% year-on-year to Rs. 261 crore, from Rs. 151 crore.

* PAT margin: Expanded to 16.7% from 9.3%.

* Gross profit: Increased 36% year-on-year to Rs. 566 crore.

* Gross margin: Expanded to 36.3% from 25.7%.

* Domestic revenue: Increased 14% year-on-year to Rs. 1,221 crore, excluding power revenue.

* Market leadership: market share stood at 37% in general trade, 38% in modern trade and 41% in e-commerce.

Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman And Managing Director of KRBL Ltd., said, "Q1 FY27 reflects the strength and resilience of our business, with significant improvement in profitability and margins. Our domestic business continued to perform well, supported by the strength of our brands and distribution network. Alongside strengthening our leadership in basmati rice, we are selectively expanding into adjacent food categories. The introduction of products such as Poha and Biryani Masala marks another step in this direction. and enable us to leverage our brands and distribution network capabilities across a broader portfolio.. We remain focused on disciplined growth, innovation, and building a more diversified food business, while creating sustainable long-term value."

KRBL maintained a roboust financial position, with cash and investments of Rs. 1,841 crore as of June 30, 2026, and continued to operate with low dependence on debt, supported by healthy internal accruals. With an established domestic franchise, a growing product portfolio and an international presence spanning over 90 countries, the Company remains focused on strengthening its core basmati business while developing new avenues for sustainable growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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