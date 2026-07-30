Krishna Bhumi Arcade named 'Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year' at SCN 2026

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30: Infinity Group's flagship development, Krishna Bhumi Arcade, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Images Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year' award at Shopping Centres Next 2026, one of the country's leading gatherings of businesses and professionals from across the shopping-centre industry ecosystem. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the landmark project and reaffirms its vision of creating India's first dedicated retail destination focused exclusively on religious and cultural products.

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Krishna Bhumi Arcade stood out for a pioneering concept that blends spirituality, heritage and modern retail into a single integrated destination. Designed as India's First Religious and Cultural Product Mall, the project introduces a new retail format that celebrates India's rich spiritual traditions while addressing the evolving expectations of today's pilgrims and consumers.

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Strategically located in the sacred city of Vrindavan on the Chhatikara Road temple corridor -- the primary gateway for visitors entering the holy city -- and adjacent to the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, Krishna Bhumi Arcade spans nearly two lakh square feet. It has been thoughtfully conceptualised to serve the millions of devotees who travel to Vrindavan every year, bringing together religious artefacts, devotional products, handicrafts, traditional merchandise, wellness offerings, food and beverage experiences and cultural attractions under one climate-controlled roof.

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More than just a shopping destination, Krishna Bhumi Arcade has been envisioned as an immersive cultural experience that reflects the timeless heritage of Vrindavan while embracing the convenience and sophistication of organised retail. Designed with a heritage-inspired facade, the project is expected to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, support local artisans and businesses, and create meaningful opportunities for retailers seeking to engage a highly specialised and culturally significant market.

Commenting on the recognition, Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, said, "Krishna Bhumi Arcade has always been envisioned as far more than a retail destination. It is a unique experience that celebrates India's spiritual heritage through thoughtfully curated commerce. Every aspect of the project has been designed to preserve the cultural essence of Vrindavan while introducing world-class retail infrastructure that meets the needs of today's visitors. This recognition is a proud moment that validates our vision of creating a destination that combines devotion, culture and contemporary retail in a meaningful way. We sincerely thank Images Group and the jury for this honour and for recognising projects that are redefining the future of India's retail landscape."

Receiving this recognition at one of the country's foremost retail real-estate forums further reinforces Krishna Bhumi Arcade's distinctive positioning within India's commercial real-estate sector. The award reflects growing industry confidence in innovative retail concepts that move beyond conventional shopping formats to create destination-driven experiences rooted in culture and community.

As development progresses toward its expected launch, Krishna Bhumi Arcade is poised to become a defining landmark in Vrindavan's urban and commercial landscape. By seamlessly integrating organised retail with spirituality, heritage and cultural expression, the project seeks to redefine devotional commerce while delivering long-term value to pilgrims, retailers, investors and the local community.

About Krishna Bhumi Arcade

Krishna Bhumi Arcade is a landmark mixed-use retail development by Infinity Group in Vrindavan, set within the 110-acre Krishna Bhumi township adjacent to the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir. Envisioned as India's first dedicated retail destination for religious and cultural products, it combines spirituality, heritage and contemporary retail across five levels and nearly two lakh square feet of saleable space. Designed to serve millions of pilgrims and visitors each year, the project aims to establish a new benchmark in devotional retail by offering an engaging, culturally enriching and world-class shopping experience in one of India's most sacred destinations.

Media Contact

Aninda Das -- Vice President, Marketing, Infinity Group

Phone: +91 9051483879

Email: anindad@infinityitpark.com

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