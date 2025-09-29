PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda, a trusted name in the Ayurvedic wellness space, has announced its collaboration with actress Pooja Singh, widely recognised for her role as Rinky in the popular series Panchayat. With this association, the brand aims to create greater awareness about women's health and holistic well-being through its product She Care Juice.

Pooja Singh has earned popularity for her relatable screen presence and strong connection with audiences across age groups. Her values and lifestyle resonate with the brand's mission of bringing authentic Ayurvedic solutions to contemporary wellness needs. As a household name, her involvement adds both credibility and accessibility to the campaign, ensuring that the message of natural health care reaches a wider audience.

At the centre of the partnership is She Care Juice, one of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's flagship products in the women's wellness category. The formulation is crafted from a blend of Ayurvedic herbs traditionally known to support hormonal balance and overall reproductive health. It is particularly beneficial for women dealing with PCOD, PCOS, menstrual discomfort, and irregular cycles. Positioned as a natural, preventive care solution, She Care Juice underscores the brand's philosophy of making Ayurveda relevant for today's fast-paced lifestyle.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Shrawan Daga, Founder of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda, said, "We are delighted to have Pooja Singh join us as the face of She Care Juice. Her genuine persona and wide appeal make her a strong fit for our brand ethos. Through this partnership, we want to encourage more women to turn towards Ayurveda for safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for their health."

The association is expected to deepen consumer trust in the brand while strengthening its presence in the women's health segment. By blending the influence of a cultural icon with the credibility of Ayurveda, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda looks to foster meaningful engagement with its audience and inspire women to prioritise wellness through natural remedies.

Founded with the vision of bringing Ayurvedic wisdom into modern living, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda offers a wide portfolio of herbal juices, powders, and wellness solutions. The brand's mission is rooted in preventive care and holistic health, combining traditional knowledge with modern quality standards. With a strong nationwide presence, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda continues to champion the role of Ayurveda in everyday wellness.

