KRM Ayurveda Limited Crosses JPY 100+ Crore Revenue Milestone in FY26; H2 FY26 EBITDA Grows Rs 100% YoY and PAT Surges Rs 149%, with PAT Margins Nearly Doubling

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New Delhi [India], May 5: KRM Ayurveda Limited (NSE: KRMAYURVED), one of India's emerging integrated Ayurvedic healthcare platforms, announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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Key Business Highlights

- Diversified Revenue Mix Driving Stability: KRM's business model has evolved from being predominantly product-led in FY23, with services contributing just 6.59% of total sales, to a more balanced integrated healthcare model, with services contributing rising to 63.21% in FY26.

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- Expanding Integrated Healthcare Footprint: KRM now operates 6 hospitals, 8 clinics, 223+ bed capacity, with 40 physicians and 71 therapists across India.

- IPO-Led Capital Strengthening: Following its ₹ 77 Crore NSE Emerge IPO, KRM strengthened liquidity & positioned itself for telemedicine, expansion, and medical tourism.

Industry Opportunity

- India's AYUSH market, valued at Rs $43 billion in 2024, is projected to reach Rs $200 billion by 2030, driven by preventive healthcare, digital health, wellness tourism, and government support.

Growth Drivers

- Telemedicine scale-up

- Tier II/III hospital expansion

- International teleconsultation

- Medical tourism

- Certified Ayurveda training programs

- Expanded product portfolio

- Wider OTC distribution

Speaking on the Company's Financial and Strategic Performance, Dr. Puneet Dhawan, Managing Director & Promoter, said:

"Our FY26 performance marks a transformational year for KRM Ayurveda as we crossed the %100 crore revenue milestone in FY26, while H2 FY26 EBITDA surged Rs 102% YoY and PAT grew Rs 149% YoY, reflecting the strength of our integrated healthcare model and disciplined execution. Our strategic focus on expanding hospitals, specialty care, and digital health is driving stronger margins, improving revenue quality, and deepening consumer trust. Backed by a strengthened post-IPO balance sheet, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth across India and global markets through digital healthcare, medical tourism, and innovation-led Ayurveda solutions."

About KRM Ayurveda Limited

KRM Ayurveda Limited, established in 2019, is an integrated Ayurvedic healthcare company combining hospitals, clinics, telemedicine, product manufacturing, and D2C wellness solutions. Originally founded as a kidney-specialty hospital, it has evolved into a multispecialty platform offering holistic healthcare through authentic Ayurveda, modern practices, and scalable digital health solutions.

Website: www.akmiladvisors.com

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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